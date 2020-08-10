Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fringe Government Conspiracy and Power-Hungry Politicians Threaten the Future of the United States in Timely Political Thriller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:31am EDT

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scandal, corruption, deception and conspiracy lurk at every turn in Stephen L. Bruneau’s exciting new release, “The SCOTUS Affair.” The second installment in the Dimase Augustin series follows the homicide detective turned private investigator as he probes a complex and brutal case that spans rural Louisiana to Washington D.C.

In “The SCOTUS Affair,” entrepreneur Ben Johnson sets out to find the man responsible for the attempted murder of his lifelong love, Acadia LaFleur. After enlisting the help of Dimase, the men discover that Acadia’s assault was an unfortunate indiscretion in a far more sinister plot, one that also claimed the life of an elite Washington D.C. escort. As they work to connect the cases and their greater significance, they find themselves racing to intervene in a full-scale conspiracy spearheaded by a handful of politicians and law enforcement agents to dismantle checks and balances and concentrate power in corrupt hands.

Through “The SCOTUS Affair,” Bruneau explores several themes that resonate with the contemporary political landscape, including political divisiveness and extremism emanating from both sides of the spectrum. Ultimately, the book prompts readers to consider how a political system that is continually at odds with itself can become more susceptible to corruption and imbalance.

“My goal is not to take sides but rather let the reader bring their own perspective to the story and make their own interpretations,” said Bruneau. “’The SCOTUS Affair’ is not a commentary on what has happened or what should happen but rather an examination of what could happen in our current environment.”

“Bruneau has the gift,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “Effectively and simultaneously building suspense while integrating characters, concepts and events all too familiar in this surreal nonfictional political climate in which Americans currently live.”

“The SCOTUS Affair: A Dimase Augustin Thriller”
By Stephen L. Bruneau
ISBN: 9781532099748 (softcover); 9781663202000 (hardcover); 9781532099731 (electronic)
Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse

About the author
Stephen L. Bruneau is an author, financial services professional and entrepreneur.  He is the founder and majority shareholder of Boston 128 Companies Inc., serving hundreds of corporate clients. Bruneau is a frequent industry speaker, active philanthropist and has won numerous industry and humanitarian awards. A graduate of Tufts University with two bachelor’s degrees in political science and psychology, he draws from his background to create exciting thrillers that explore corruption, revenge and the inner workings of the human psyche. “The SCOTUS Affair” is his second novel, following his well-received debut, “The MIT Murders.” He currently lives in Boston, MA.

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

Attachment 

Leslie Standridge
LAVIDGE
4809982600
lstandridge@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aThe first larger scale production campaign of Aptahem's lead candidate Apta-1 is now ready to start
AQ
10:52aAs Companies Recast Themselves in Pandemic Economy, How Likely Are They to Ensure Good Behavior and Conduct?
GL
10:51aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:51aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Completes Onboarding Of More Than 50 Luxury, All-Inclusive AMResorts® Offerings
PR
10:50aJSC HALYK BANK : 1H & 2Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
10:49aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:49aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of BoD
PU
10:49aVILLAGE BANK & TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:49aAT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Easton, Conn. to Support Public Safety
PU
10:49aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : to take over Painted Pony Energy in $461-million deal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5COPPER : Copper recovers as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group