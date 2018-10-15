From B2B to B2B2C: Capture greater market share by shifting to customer-centric manufacturing

Providing enhanced customer experiences has not typically been the primary focus for most manufacturers. Instead, most of the consumer-oriented efforts were left to retail and channel partners.

But in today's hyper-competitive market, customer-centricity has become just as important in the business-to-business (B2B) environment. With recent technology advancements, manufacturers now have an opportunity to not only capture more customer data, but to analyze it in a way to better position their business for success. This process is known as the shift from B2B to B2B2C.

The key to becoming a customer-centric organization is transforming the business to a digital, data-driven enterprise. Manufacturers need to connect the entire supply chain - from the production floor to channel partners and, ultimately, the consumer.

Connecting the business involves collecting data throughout the organization and combining enterprise resource planning (ERP) with powerful data analytics capabilities. Done right, this will enable manufacturers to:

Gain better customer insight

Leveraging business intelligence and data analytics gives manufacturers better insight into their consumer base by providing a 360-degree view of the customer. Predictive capabilities allow for more robust customer segmentation and more accurate demand forecasting by transforming data into actionable insight, so manufacturers can offer what the customer wants.

Foster channel partner relationships

Much of a manufacturer's success depends on channel partners. A successful partner ecosystem is based on a value-based strategy that is enabled by transparency and accountability across all touch-points. Implementing the right technology environment supports streamlined processes, improved visibility and deeper collaboration for a more connected supply chain.

Enable agility and innovation

Bringing data and processes together and enabling visibility across the entire supply chain enables manufacturers to be more agile in responding to market change. Through enhanced transparency and collaboration, manufacturers can bring products to market faster, driving increased revenue.

The bottom line is that manufacturers must think more like retailers and focus on their end consumers - tracking how they use their products and how they engage with the company. Using the right data and business intelligence tools, manufacturers can better understand and market to their specific customer segments by using predictive models and algorithms.

Manufacturers who are able to integrate this type of data into their product development and customer service processes will create a significant competitive advantage. By leveraging the right technologies, manufacturers can provide enhanced customer engagement that drives growth.

[Attachment] Matthew McNulty is a diversified business professional with nearly 25 years of experience across multiple industries and geographies. He responsible for driving the strategy, sales, solutions and go-to-market approach for DXC Eclipse's manufacturing and distribution industry vertical.