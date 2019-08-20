Log in
From Clean Restrooms to Clean Roadways, TxDOT and Buc-ee's Join Forces to Tackle Litter

08/20/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Iconic brands challenge Texans to step up in keeping our state clean

Don’t mess with Texas® and Buc-ee’s® are teaming up to fight litter in Texas. In August, drivers in Texas started seeing billboards featuring two iconic Texas-born brands, TxDOT’s “Don’t mess with Texas” and Buc-ee’s, along major travel routes to remind drivers to keep trash inside their cars until their next stop at a Buc-ee’s location.

Drivers also will see reminders of the campaign at Buc-ee’s stores across Texas, including the famous “Don’t mess with Texas” trash barrels, cross-branded merchandise and signage educating visitors to properly dispose of trash to keep Texas litter-free.

“Buc-ee’s and ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ represent two iconic brands that are each as big as Texas,” said Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. “We’re excited to work with Buc-ee’s to remind its millions of customers and everyone who sees its iconic billboards that ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ really means don’t litter.”

The collaboration between “Don’t mess with Texas” and Buc-ee’s will also extend into the community. The two are teaming up on education initiatives shared in schools to teach younger generations the importance of keeping Texas clean and picturesque. Both brands also will work together to host trash clean-ups in Texas communities including the “Don’t mess with Texas” Trash-Off statewide cleanup day, which occurs annually in April.

“We want Texas’ roads to be as clean as Buc-ee’s restrooms,” said Buc-ee’s founder/owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin. “Texans are proud of their state and we at Buc-ee’s are proud to be Texan. We look forward to sharing the litter-free message with travelers as they ride along our great Texas highways.”

Texas has been a leader in the battle against litter and the “Don’t mess with Texas” campaign has been vital to this success. However, litter remains a problem in the state. Approximately 362 million pieces of visible litter accumulate on Texas roadways each year. The most common forms of litter are food or organic material, such as banana peels and apple cores, cigarette butts and small pieces of paper, such as receipts and gum wrappers. Those who litter can face a fine starting at $500 and up to $2,000.

“Don’t mess with Texas” has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The campaign is the signature initiative for TxDOT’s litter prevention programs which include Adopt-a-Highway, a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and the community outreach and cleanup event — the “Don’t mess with Texas” Trash-Off. For additional information on “Don’t mess with Texas,” visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or 512-463-8700.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at txdot.gov.

Our Values: People • Accountability • Trust • Honesty

An Equal Opportunity Employer

www.txdot.gov | TxDOT on Facebook | TxDOT on Twitter


