From Ethiopian Refugee Camp to Harvard and Beyond: Mawi Asgedom to Keynote at LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Conference

LearnLaunch and co-host MIT Office of Open Learning are proud to
announce that Mawi Asgedom, author of Of Beetles and Angels and
CEO of Mawi Learning, will join Across Boundaries as a keynote speaker
on the subject of “Social Emotional Learning in the Age of Artificial
Intelligence.” Join Asgedom, five
keynotes, over 150
speakers in 50
breakout sessions, student
showcases, startups,
and more in Boston on January 31 and February 1, 2019 for the 7th annual
LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Conference, New England’s premier edtech
event.
“Across Boundaries participants tell us they love the authentic
conversation of people with varied backgrounds, the scale, and the
connections they make. Digital transformation is happening in all
sectors and the LearnLaunch community is driving it in education,” said
Eileen Rudden, Co-Founder and Board Chair at LearnLaunch. “The theme of
Across Boundaries this year is 'Education and Economic Mobility.’ Mawi
Asgedom exemplifies the power and the possibility of education to
transform lives and create value for the economy.”
Mawi Asgedom arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Ethiopia and
experienced firsthand the transformative power of Social Emotional
Learning (SEL) as it helped propel him to a scholarship to Harvard
University and becoming an edtech entrepreneur. Mawi Learning provides
scalable SEL solutions to help all students achieve a trajectory of
success. He will speak alongside a distinguished group of keynotes:
-
Ryan Craig, Managing Director at University Ventures: Education Meets
Employment
-
Melina Uncapher, Assistant Professor, UCSF: How Can Learning
Engineering Be Applied In Schools?
-
Dr. Pamela Moran, Executive Director of the Virginia School Consortium
for Learning, and Ira Socol, Senior Provocateur and Learning
Environment Specialist, Socol Moran Partners: How to Roadmap Your
Journey to Innovation, Creating a Culture of Innovation and Contagious
Creativity
-
Debbie Cavalier, SVP of Online Learning at the Berklee School of
Music/CEO of Berklee Online: How to Build a Higher Ed Online Powerhouse
Over 1,300 edtech stakeholders - including educators, entrepreneurs,
industry representatives, students, and investors - will explore the
cutting-edge innovations that are transforming learning and the business
of the education sector. With sessions on topics ranging from megatrends
in higher education to AR/VR applications for learning, Across
Boundaries brings the world of education innovation to Boston.
The LearnLaunch Accelerator is hosting its eighth Demo Day at Across
Boundaries. The event marks the official end to the Accelerator program
and features 9 emerging edtech companies spanning early ed, k-12, higher
ed, and workforce education.
Accelerator companies were selected from around the world and include
founders from Israel, France, Mozambique and the US. Companies include:
-
Orbit, an AR/VR STEM learning platform founded by two female
entrepreneurs from Pakistan
-
Curio Learning, a content curation system created by the Kentucky
teacher of the year
-
Beagle Learning, a platform providing critical thinking support in
online learning discussion groups at universities like Arizona State.
Their presentations will discuss their market, product, traction, and
where they’re headed in the next 6-12 months.
