From Fashion Week To Fitbit: Shop The Exciting New Kim Shui Accessory Line

From New York Fashion Week to your Versa 2 band, the new Fitbit and Kim Shui line has officially arrived. If you're familiar with fashion, you know that the colorful and eclectic styles of New York-based designer Kim Shui are on the rise. But even if you're not, it's easy to see that the designer prides herself on being innovative and inclusive-something she says really drew her to working with Fitbit as well. 'My clothing brings together different people from different backgrounds,' Shui says. 'I wanted to incorporate that element of unity into a friendship bracelet.'

In 2017, Fitbit partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CDFA) to support emerging designers who blend fashion with innovation. Following on the heels of the inaugural collection Fitbit created with PH5, Kim Shui represents the second collaboration in this exciting venture. Shui's new accessory line for Fitbit brings together a rich and unique mix of materials, combining fitness, health, and fashion together in a way that's never been done before. Case in point: The friendship bracelet! Fitbit fans will love the rich colors and delicate materials of this brand new smartwatch band.

The collection braids together unexpected elements, which Shui describes as a collage of sorts. 'There was something raw about the suede that I really liked,' she says. 'With the Versa 2 smartwatch, having this more raw material [juxtaposed against] the technology was interesting to me.'

Bringing global inspiration to wearable design, the braided weave of the friendship bracelet style is a tactile symbol of friendship and community. And in soft, velvety suede, these accessories are as much about comfort as they are about style.

For this worldly inspiration, Shui credits an eclectic upbringing, living in cities all around the globe. 'I feel like I saw many different things and learned that things can be considered beautiful in a different way,' she says. 'That's what is so great about Fitbit that drew me to it, too-it's really inclusive. Everyone is included in this fitness journey.'

The Kim Shui for Fitbit accessory bands ($54.95 each) are compatible with all Fitbit Versa Family smartwatches (smartwatches sold separately, available on Fitbit.com). The merlot suede wrap style is adjustable to fit most wrists, while the grey/mist band comes in size small or large.

Additional details about Designer Collections for Fitbit can be found here.

While the Fitbit Versa Family devices are water resistant up to 50 meters, the Kim Shui suede bands are not intended to be worn during swimming, bathing or showering, high-intensity workouts or sleep, which could affect the overall appearance and quality of the band. To best preserve your suede band, we recommend switching to a classic silicone or TPU band when working out or engaging in water-based activities. For more wear and care tips, visitwww.fitbit.com/productcare.

Available at Fitbit.com in the US, Canada, and select international locales. Get yours today!

This article is not intended to substitute for informed medical advice. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Kimia Madani Kimia Madani is the Assistant Editor at Fitbit and a lover of all things wellness. Other passions include random dance parties, cold brew coffee, browsing used bookstores, and creating content that changes people's lives for the better. When she's not managing the blog at Fitbit, traveling, or planning her next adventure, Kimia is busy doing yoga, collecting crystals, and getting her steps in while trekking the colorful hills of San Francisco. You can also find her writing about travel, lifestyle, and wellness at ThePoeticPassport.com.