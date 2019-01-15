From High-mix, Low-volume Production to 3D Scanning: Discover the Technologies Revolutionizing Manufacturing at Convertech JAPAN / 3Decotech Expo

The Converting Technical Institute and JTB Communication Design will
hold the Converting
Technology Exhibition (five exhibitions including Convertech
JAPAN and 3Decotech Expo) at Tokyo Big Sight from Wednesday, January
30th to Friday, February 1st, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005056/en/
UV Printer LEF-200 (Photo provided by FUJITEX)
As market demands become more diverse and complex, manufacturing has
entered a major period of transition. Now faced with the need for faster
product development and lower costs, the site of manufacturing has come
to require equipment and technologies that can respond to the short
delivery times and low-volume production that link the prototyping and
mass-production stages. As a new exhibitor, FUJITEX will demonstrate
low-volume printers (UV-LED printer, latex printer) with the ability to
print on various materials. Similarly, FUJIFILM Global Graphic Systems
(FFGS) will also exhibit a UV inkjet printer (Jet Press 540WV) designed
to print flexible packaging for low-volume, short delivery time orders.
With its reduced levels of ink odor and bleed, two challenges for UV
inks in the past, FFGS will also promote the machine’s high quality and
safety.
Interest is also being focused on 3D forming technologies and measuring
devices in terms of improving productivity. In this light, new
exhibitors will present 3D scanning and modelling technologies, as well
as solutions, under the umbrella of 3 Dimensions Scan Technology
Association. Meanwhile, TOYOTEC will demonstrate a 2.5D scanner that can
read the texture of leather and wood, as well as roughness information.
We hope you take this opportunity to experience the “site” of the
cutting edge of manufacturing.
--------------------[Feature Products and Technologies *Including
concurrent exhibitions]--------------------------
(random order)
-
FUJITEX
[Booth No. 3S-03][NEW]Latex printer, UV Printer LEF-200
Enables
direct printing of raised materials, as well as speedy, on-demand
low-volume printing of original, commemorative, and novelty goods, and
decoration of industrial parts, etc.
-
FUJIFILM
Global Graphic Systems [2V-01]Jet Press 540WV, FUJIFILM
Dimatix Materials Printer DMP-2850
Meets the severe market
demands stemming from the rapid transition to low-volume, high-mix,
short-delivery production in the flexible packaging field, all the
while balancing high-quality and safety, thereby enabling a more
strategic packaging printing business.
-
Fuji
Chemi Trading [3N-28]Test coater press machine KTCP-60
KTCP-60
provides all in line system of Rewinding, Coating, Drying and Winding.
This in Line system offers user friendly, work efficiency and high
precision of the test result.
-
SOBU
MACHINERY [3V-16][NEW]INKING SYSTEM
Can be installed
close to the doctor chamber, circulating a minimum of ink in a 5-liter
tank.
-
MOBITEC
[3T-13 (3 Dimensions Scan Technology Association)]Digital engineering,
Reverse Engineering
-
TOYOTEC
[3Q-13][NEW]2.5D scanner (color+3D) "METIS SURF 3D"
This
special scanner is suitable for taking a data such as a leather or
wood texture. It is not taking only image, always 2.5D (3D) data is
also possible to take. We will show the small model named SURF 3D (1
shot: A2 size scan max).
*Pre-registration for free admission: http://convertechexpo.com/en/for_visitors.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005056/en/