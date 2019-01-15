Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

From High-mix, Low-volume Production to 3D Scanning: Discover the Technologies Revolutionizing Manufacturing at Convertech JAPAN / 3Decotech Expo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 01:01am EST

The Converting Technical Institute and JTB Communication Design will hold the Converting Technology Exhibition (five exhibitions including Convertech JAPAN and 3Decotech Expo) at Tokyo Big Sight from Wednesday, January 30th to Friday, February 1st, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005056/en/

UV Printer LEF-200 (Photo provided by FUJITEX)

UV Printer LEF-200 (Photo provided by FUJITEX)

As market demands become more diverse and complex, manufacturing has entered a major period of transition. Now faced with the need for faster product development and lower costs, the site of manufacturing has come to require equipment and technologies that can respond to the short delivery times and low-volume production that link the prototyping and mass-production stages. As a new exhibitor, FUJITEX will demonstrate low-volume printers (UV-LED printer, latex printer) with the ability to print on various materials. Similarly, FUJIFILM Global Graphic Systems (FFGS) will also exhibit a UV inkjet printer (Jet Press 540WV) designed to print flexible packaging for low-volume, short delivery time orders. With its reduced levels of ink odor and bleed, two challenges for UV inks in the past, FFGS will also promote the machine’s high quality and safety.

Interest is also being focused on 3D forming technologies and measuring devices in terms of improving productivity. In this light, new exhibitors will present 3D scanning and modelling technologies, as well as solutions, under the umbrella of 3 Dimensions Scan Technology Association. Meanwhile, TOYOTEC will demonstrate a 2.5D scanner that can read the texture of leather and wood, as well as roughness information. We hope you take this opportunity to experience the “site” of the cutting edge of manufacturing.

--------------------[Feature Products and Technologies *Including concurrent exhibitions]--------------------------

(random order)

  • FUJITEX [Booth No. 3S-03][NEW]Latex printer, UV Printer LEF-200
    Enables direct printing of raised materials, as well as speedy, on-demand low-volume printing of original, commemorative, and novelty goods, and decoration of industrial parts, etc.
  • FUJIFILM Global Graphic Systems [2V-01]Jet Press 540WV, FUJIFILM Dimatix Materials Printer DMP-2850
    Meets the severe market demands stemming from the rapid transition to low-volume, high-mix, short-delivery production in the flexible packaging field, all the while balancing high-quality and safety, thereby enabling a more strategic packaging printing business.
  • Fuji Chemi Trading [3N-28]Test coater press machine KTCP-60
    KTCP-60 provides all in line system of Rewinding, Coating, Drying and Winding. This in Line system offers user friendly, work efficiency and high precision of the test result.
  • SOBU MACHINERY [3V-16][NEW]INKING SYSTEM
    Can be installed close to the doctor chamber, circulating a minimum of ink in a 5-liter tank.
  • MOBITEC [3T-13 (3 Dimensions Scan Technology Association)]Digital engineering, Reverse Engineering
  • TOYOTEC [3Q-13][NEW]2.5D scanner (color+3D) "METIS SURF 3D"
    This special scanner is suitable for taking a data such as a leather or wood texture. It is not taking only image, always 2.5D (3D) data is also possible to take. We will show the small model named SURF 3D (1 shot: A2 size scan max).

*Pre-registration for free admission: http://convertechexpo.com/en/for_visitors.html


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18aSHOWA DENKO K K : SDK Group Develops Ultralight Laminate-type Radiator for EV Battery Modules
AQ
01:15aPG&E : No clear path for California as massive PG&E utility nears bankruptcy
RE
01:14aGWR : Exciting Drilling Results - Wiluna West Gold Project
PU
01:13aCapitaland deal to create Asian real estate giant
AQ
01:13aPREMIER OIL : slips up as it denies fundraising plan
AQ
01:13aGOALS SOCCER CENTRES : Miskick at Goals Soccer Centres as US sales fall
AQ
01:13aINTERSERVE : The day it came crumbling down
AQ
01:13aCARLYLE LP : Italian private equity firm suits up in hot deal for spa brands
AQ
01:13aDECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : reveals strong trading as revenues rise amid Brexit preparations
AQ
01:13aDEBENHAMS : share price in fresh fall as fears of cuts and closures mount
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
3Oil rises one percent on supply cuts, but economic slowdown weighs on outlook
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST AG: Deutsche Post comments on report about upcoming pricing regulation
5ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS CORP : ICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis to Acquire 49.9% of Inte..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.