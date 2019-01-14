From Legal Pot to a Plastic Bags Ban, New York Budget to Cover More Than Just Money

By Jimmy Vielkind

The coming New York state budget is going to be about more than dollars and cents.

The approximately $170 billion spending plan Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to introduce Tuesday will include a slate of other proposals, some of which are only tenuously tied to New York's fiscal health.

Already, the Democratic governor has promised he will include language to raise, from 18 to 21, the age to buy tobacco products. He will propose a regulatory scheme for the sale of recreational marijuana, a ban on single-use plastic bags and his plan to increase the statute of limitations for victims of child sex abuse.

The third-term governor has used his budget bills as vehicles to advance nonfiscal policy in recent years, but with the Legislature controlled by his fellow Democrats for the first time in his tenure, some lawmakers are wondering why the practice continues.

"It's always been a bad idea," said Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, a Democrat from Manhattan. "In the past, we accepted it because there wasn't a unified Legislature. Now that there is, there's no reason for it to occur."

A 2004 court decision limited legislators' ability to amend budget bills. The result has been increased leverage for Mr. Cuomo, who can dare lawmakers to enact his desired language or vote down the budget, causing a government shutdown.

This year that power is magnified because a coming $10,000 annual pay increase for legislators is tied to the adoption of the budget before the April 1 deadline. A special committee last year determined legislators' should get their first raise in 20 years. Their salaries went to $110,000 this year, but they are slated to rise to $130,000 by 2021. The committee's determinations, which also include raises for Mr. Cuomo and other statewide elected officials, are being challenged in state court.

In 2016, Mr. Cuomo used the budget as a vehicle to enact a minimum-wage increase and a system of paid family leave. In 2017, budget bills contained language allowing ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to operate in the state.

Mr. Cuomo has previously said that having an April 1 deadline would incentivize lawmakers to act quickly.

"The two interconnect," the governor said during a Monday radio interview. "This theory of, well, I'll do policy and then we'll do budget -- it doesn't really work out."

The state Senate and Assembly were passing their first bills of the session on Monday afternoon: a series of measures to increase voter participation, including a bill to let voters cast their ballots before an election and another to consolidate state and federal party primary elections on a single date in June.

As lawmakers were debating, Mr. Cuomo announced he would include more election measures -- including a ban on direct campaign contributions by corporations and making Election Day a state holiday -- would be inserted into the budget.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said she developed the voting bills with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and without coordination with Mr. Cuomo. Ms. Stewart-Cousins and Mr. Heastie, both Democrats, said in interviews that they would examine Mr. Cuomo's proposals and, if applicable, would consider separate bills to advance similar policies.

Assemblyman Ed Ra, a Republican from Long Island, said in an interview that he also opposes putting policy into the budget and warned that Democratic legislators could find themselves worrying about more than Mr. Cuomo hogging political credit.

"It's just as easy to put stuff you don't like as stuff you like," Mr. Ra said of the policy insertions.

