From Midwest to Far East : How China Affects America's Top Farm Export

01/28/2019 | 07:15am EST

By Lucy Craymer

China resumed buying soybeans from American farmers in December, after a monthslong hiatus caused by trade tensions. China is the world's largest consumer and importer of soybeans, but has become less dependent on the U.S. for the commodity, and its appetite for soybeans is now waning. These charts illustrate China's changing habits.

China also grows its own soybeans, which largely go into food products such as tofu. Imported soybeans, on the other hand, are mostly used to produce cooking oil and protein-rich soybean meal for feeding pigs, farmed fish and other livestock.

Soybeans are key to the U.S. farming industry, since they are by far the country's single biggest agricultural export.

Years of surpluses weakened the price of soybeans traded at the Chicago Board of Trade, before trade tensions further weighed on prices as China sought alternative supplies.

Brazil has overtaken the U.S. to become the largest supplier of soybeans to China, as well as the world's biggest exporter. Farmers in the South American nation have increased production to meet growing Chinese demand.

Before the trade conflict, as much as a quarter of U.S. soybean production went to China. The most recent U.S. census data shows that in the first 10 months of 2018, the U.S. exported just $3 billion worth of soybeans to China. That is a steep decline on previous years, although China typically has bought the bulk of its soybeans in the fourth quarter of the year.

China's soybean production is limited by the available arable land and the quality of seeds that domestic farmers use, according to industry analysts. Beijing also doesn't allow local farmers to grow genetically modified plants that tend to produce bigger harvests and are more disease-resistant.

Write to Lucy Craymer at Lucy.Craymer@wsj.com

