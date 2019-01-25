Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

From Scotland to Canada: Burns night boost for haggis exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 05:49am EST

Tonight (Friday 25 January), Scots in Canada will be celebrating Burns Night with a hearty serving of haggis, thanks to the rise in exports from Scotland's largest producer of the iconic meat pudding.

Burns Night celebrations often include a supper with Scotland's national dish haggis, which Burns himself referred to as the 'great chieftain o the puddin'-race'. This is usually washed down with a wee dram of Scotch Whisky - 21.1% of all UK food and drink exports in the year ending November 2018.

Macsween made history in 2017 when it became the first company to export the dish to Canada since 1971, after developing a new recipe that meets the country's food safety regulations.

Canada is Macsween's biggest foreign export market, where the company shipped £25,000 worth of haggis this January. With 4.7 million Scots living in the country, Macsween haggis is available in new English and French language packaging for Canada.

International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP said:

Macsween's success in Canada is great news at a time when UK exports are at a record high. In the year ending September 2018, exports from Scotland increased by 6.2% to £29.6 billion, the highest rise in the UK. The company's international success is a testament to the high-quality produce in the UK and is showcasing the best of Scottish food and entrepreneurial success this Burns Night.

I encourage other UK food and drink companies to consider exporting their products and reach out to leading trade advisers in my international economic department who are providing support to businesses as they enter the global marketplace for the first time.

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell MP said:

Haggis is the centrepiece of every Burns Night celebration, and I am proud to see Scotland's own Macsween Haggis contributing to the UK's ever-growing food and drink industry, which is a global success.

I urge more companies to take advantage of the opportunities available to enter new markets and meet the demand for high-quality Scottish produce both at home and internationally.

Macsween produces a range of haggis products including gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian haggis, so there's a seat at the table for everyone this Burns Night no matter your dietary requirements.

With 60 employees in its Loanhead factory, Macsween manufactures 1,900 tonnes of haggis yearly for countries including Singapore, Dubai, France, Germany and the USA.

The company has seen a 30% increase in sales and is forecast to reach a turnover of £1.7 million in January alone due to the global demand for high quality haggis.

James Macsween, Managing Director of Macsween Haggis, said:

We always wanted to enter the Canadian market given the population of Scottish expats living there. Luckily, we were able to develop a new recipe to meet Canadian regulations in 2017. Since then, we've had great success and now have customers in Canada sending us photos of Macsween haggis in their local supermarkets.

I would advise other Scottish food and drink businesses to consider exporting their products, no matter how small your company is. We've always been one to punch above our weight and we've seen numerous benefits of this. There is support out there, and our contacts in the UK Government have been brilliant in opening doors for us.

Disclaimer

UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 10:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aAlibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
RE
06:29aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR JUSTIC : Joint Statement by First Vice-President Timmermans, Vice-President Ansip, Commissioners Jourová and Gabriel ahead of Data Protection Day
PU
06:26aEXCLUSIVE : Europe tops buyers for U.S. LNG with winter cargo influx
RE
06:25aBOJ's Kuroda says demographic changes could make central bank's job difficult
RE
06:25aFrench jobless total falls 1.1 percent in fourth quarter - labour ministry
RE
06:19aSNB's Jordan warns of no-deal Brexit impact on Switzerland
RE
06:19aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 25 / 01 / 2019
PU
06:18aUK retail sales steady in Jan after weak Christmas, big picture weak - CBI
RE
06:03aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Malaysia, ITC and Commonwealth Secretariat to host dialogue on women in the digital economy and trade
PU
06:02aChina to lift cash injection by $37 billion for reserve assessment changes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : 3Q Revenue Fell, Backs Full-Year Guidance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.