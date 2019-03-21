From Uganda to Denver to the Holy See at the UN, People with Down Syndrome Take Center Stage

KAMPALA, NYC, DENVER, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on World Down Syndrome Day, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (Global) pays tribute to the largest Down syndrome awareness event on the continent of Africa, which they helped co-organize. Global also celebrates the important day at Colorado’s State Capitol with self-advocates, scientists, clinicians, and Governor Jared Polis, while simultaneously providing an important keynote presentation at the Holy See Mission at the United Nations (UN) in New York City.



At each event, self-advocates with Down syndrome take center stage. In Uganda, there are music and festivities and also an important announcement of a new employment program linking corporations with adults with Down syndrome. Self-advocates and family members are excited to communicate the importance of this program.



In Denver, over 200 people gather at the Capitol to hear the latest research and medical care updates from the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome. Four-time Emmy-winning Born this Way actress, Megan Bomgaars, encourages people not to limit her or limit themselves.



And at the United Nations in New York City, Global’s President & CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten, gives a keynote speech that charters a brighter future for people with Down syndrome. Whitten emphasizes that the increased federal research and medical care funding for people with Down syndrome is already helping to elongate life and improve quality of life for a population that is still plagued by discrimination. The Holy See Mission organized this UN conference called “Social Protections for Women, Girls, and all those with Down Syndrome.” Other keynote presenters include world-renowned swimmer and activist, Karen Gaffney, and parent/activists, Deanna Smith and Rick Smith.



“People with Down Syndrome have a right to their fair share of research and medical care dollars,” says Whitten. “We are done with this idea that ‘earlier, better detection will solve the problem.’ What will solve the problem is increased funding from the National Institutes of Health, ensuring good health, equity, and opportunity. What will solve the problem is people advocating for the lives of our children and adults.”



Down syndrome organizations are working together to deliver on this important mission. “Global’s leadership in research, medical care, and advocacy is essential to our community,” says Debbie Revels, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville. “We are excited to present Global with our inaugural 'Making a Difference Award' at our 30th Anniversary Gala, which also commemorates World Down Syndrome Day. We are happy to continue working with Global and charting a brighter future for people with Down syndrome.”



World Down Syndrome Day falls on March 21st or “3-21” signifying the fact that people with Down syndrome are born with 3 (three) copies of chromosome 21 instead of 2 (two). World Down Syndrome Day was promulgated by the United Nations in 2012 and is celebrated in 190 countries.



To learn more about the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and World Down Syndrome Day, visit globaldownsyndrome.org.

Established in 2009, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (Global) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to significantly improving the lives of people with Down syndrome through Research, Medical Care, Education, and Advocacy. Global is part of a network of affiliates who work together to deliver on our mission, supporting hundreds of scientists and medical care professionals. Our affiliates include the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Rocky Mountain Alzheimer’s Disease Center, and a new pilot Adult Clinic. For more information, visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter @GDSFoundation, Instagram @globaldownsyndrome).

