From steel to smart: makeover for Wusong

The site of the city's iron and steel industry is to become a 'smart city' featuring scientific innovation, business and tourism after production stopped in most of its plants.

The Wusong area in Baoshan District, known as the cradle of China's modern industry, was home to the renowned Baosteel Group and over 300 other metal refinery and chemical engineering plants dating back to the 1930s.

As most of the factories have shut down or been relocated due to pollution problems, the 26-square-kilometer site is being recreated as Wusong Smart City, a subcenter with new materials and hardware industries, scientific and cultural innovation parks, commerce and business facilities, residential communities and waterfront attractions.

Work will start on the first batch of seven projects today to turn the former production lines of Baosteel into three innovation parks for international arts, scientific innovation and entrepreneurship.

The 7.4-square-kilometer area was once home to the city's earliest iron-steel plants - the No. 1 and No. 5 Shanghai Steel Factory - and later became the core production base of Baosteel.

The redevelopment projects, including renovation of the L-shape special steel workshop, Baoshan hostel, a former steelmaking headquarters in Luojing Town and newly built homes for rent, are to accommodate employees and professionals working at the smart city in future, Gu Baisong, deputy general manager of the urban new industry center at China Baowu Steel Group, Baosteel's parent company, said yesterday.

Research and relics

The L-shape special steel workshop built in 1960 on Baoyang and Tongji roads will be converted into an office building and scientific research lab with preserved industrial relics. A cloud computing center for the aerospace industry and a new-energy firm will be based in the structure.

The 25,000-square-meter workshop will be protected and expanded to double its existing size. Factory houses in the surrounding region will become offices, research centers, exhibition halls and other support facilities.

'These opening projects will send a message that the former steelmaking base is willing to open its gate to welcome designers and architects to help transform the site,' Gu said.

The first batch of projects will become demonstration areas for the transformation of the region, which is expected to take about 15 years, said Lu Jigang, Party secretary of Baoshan's development and reform commission.

The future Wusong Smart City will have a park at its core along with a business center in the Yanghang area and a cultural center on the waterfront of the Yangtze River, according to the blueprint.

Elsewhere in the city, the other four former industrial bases - the Wujing area in Minhang, Gaoqiao in Pudong, Taopu in Putuo and Nanda also in Baoshan - have also started transformation projects.

Taopu Smart City will feature Shanghai's largest downtown public green belt with natural landscapes and industrial heritage. Taopu was among the first chemical industrial parks in Shanghai.

Nanda, once notorious for soil and air pollution, is to become environment-friendly high-tech parks and communities.