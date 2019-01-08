From the Bellarine Peninsula to Asia: Jack Rabbit hops on board AirAsia

MELBOURNE, 9 January 2019 - AirAsia, Asia's leading low-cost airline, is setting a new standard in onboard wine selection with the introduction of Bellarine Peninsula's Jack Rabbit Vineyard Wines across AirAsia X Malaysia services from this month.

The Jack Rabbit Shiraz 2017 and Jack Rabbit Sauvignon Blanc 2018 will feature as part of the airline's Santan menu, showcasing the Victorian wine-growing regions' distinctive maritime climate and award-winning flavours.

AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial Barry Klipp said, 'The onboard introduction of Jack Rabbit Wine is a reflection of our commitment to showcasing unique products from key destinations we operate to.

'Geelong and Bellarine is one of Australia's best produce and wine-making regions. Being able to offer these wines to the millions of passengers we fly each year will allow them to truly taste what makes the region so special to AirAsia.'

Lyndsay Sharp, General Manager Jack Rabbit Vineyard said, 'This is a great opportunity to put Geelong and Bellarine's wine country on the map for many millions of AirAsia passengers to enjoy - from wine lovers to those who have had little exposure to the breadth of fantastic food and wine options all around Australia.

'Asia has huge potential for Australian produce, so the opportunity to develop this new partnership and make connections with Asian-based distributors and their customers is fantastic. Jack Rabbit Vineyard is thrilled to be a part of this exciting partnership.'

The Jack Rabbit Shiraz 2017 and Jack Rabbit Sauvignon Blanc 2018 will be available for purchase on AirAsia X Malaysia services at an introductory price of MYR25 (approx. AUD $8).

AirAsia X, AirAsia's long-haul affiliate, commenced flying from Avalon Airport in Melbourne's southwest on 5 December 2018, signifying a new era for the region.