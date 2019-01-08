Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

From the Bellarine Peninsula to Asia: Jack Rabbit hops on board AirAsia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:44pm EST

MELBOURNE, 9 January 2019 - AirAsia, Asia's leading low-cost airline, is setting a new standard in onboard wine selection with the introduction of Bellarine Peninsula's Jack Rabbit Vineyard Wines across AirAsia X Malaysia services from this month.

The Jack Rabbit Shiraz 2017 and Jack Rabbit Sauvignon Blanc 2018 will feature as part of the airline's Santan menu, showcasing the Victorian wine-growing regions' distinctive maritime climate and award-winning flavours.

AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial Barry Klipp said, 'The onboard introduction of Jack Rabbit Wine is a reflection of our commitment to showcasing unique products from key destinations we operate to.

'Geelong and Bellarine is one of Australia's best produce and wine-making regions. Being able to offer these wines to the millions of passengers we fly each year will allow them to truly taste what makes the region so special to AirAsia.'

Lyndsay Sharp, General Manager Jack Rabbit Vineyard said, 'This is a great opportunity to put Geelong and Bellarine's wine country on the map for many millions of AirAsia passengers to enjoy - from wine lovers to those who have had little exposure to the breadth of fantastic food and wine options all around Australia.

'Asia has huge potential for Australian produce, so the opportunity to develop this new partnership and make connections with Asian-based distributors and their customers is fantastic. Jack Rabbit Vineyard is thrilled to be a part of this exciting partnership.'

The Jack Rabbit Shiraz 2017 and Jack Rabbit Sauvignon Blanc 2018 will be available for purchase on AirAsia X Malaysia services at an introductory price of MYR25 (approx. AUD $8).

AirAsia X, AirAsia's long-haul affiliate, commenced flying from Avalon Airport in Melbourne's southwest on 5 December 2018, signifying a new era for the region.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 01:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13pCISCO : Trillium Appoints Mahbubul Alam as CMO and SVP of Global Engineering
AQ
09:12pAll good things come to an end, even for Apple
AQ
09:09pPhilippines' regulator rejects Indonesia's Go-Jek's application for Manila ride-hailing service
RE
09:09pANA : Traffic Results - November 2018
PU
09:01pFINN PARTNERS : Expands in Greater China and Continues the Growth of its Global Travel and Hospitality Practice with the Acquisition of CatchOn
PR
09:00pAPPLE : cuts first quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Nikkei
RE
08:52pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:46pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:44pFROM THE BELLARINE PENINSULA TO ASIA : Jack Rabbit hops on board AirAsia
PU
08:39pANAPLAN : How to use Connected Planning technology to maximize Salesforce data
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2Chinese state media says any U.S.-China trade agreement must involve 'give and take'
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.