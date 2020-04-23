Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

From the COVID-19 front lines: Dr. Sahil Chopra talks with Life Chiropractic College West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 06:58pm EDT

Hayward, California, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Chiropractic College West President Dr. Ron Oberstein talks with Dr. Sahil Chopra, a pulmonary and critical care specialist who is currently in a fellowship at Harvard University. Dr. Chopra has been on the front line working at an ICU in the Boston area. They discuss how good nutrition, exercise, sunlight and sleep can affect our immunological health, as well as what Dr. Chopra has seen as a doctor during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

See the video on the Life West YouTube channel.

About Life Chiropractic College West

Life Chiropractic College West traces its founding to 1976, when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes.

Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education. Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC) and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information on Life West, visit https://lifewest.edu/.

Attachment 

Kathy Miedema
Life Chiropractic College West
5107804500
kmiedema@lifewest.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:16pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- E-Passport Market 2019-2023 | Need for Multimodal Biometrics to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:14pUNITED AIRLINES : mandates masks for flight attendants, unions want passengers included
RE
07:13pMANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Restructuring Pursuant To U.S. Tax Regulations
PU
07:13pU S SILICA : Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call
PR
07:13pVOLARIS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS : 3.9% Operating Margin, up 3.5 percentage points and 2.1% TRASM Increase year over year
PR
07:12pPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Consumer Finance Launches, Expanding Footprint in Financial Services Sector
PR
07:12pIBM Business Partner Evanston Technology Partners & Cylera Announce New Solution to Help Hospitals Manage & Protect Ventilators & Other Critical Medical Devices in the Age of COVID-19
BU
07:10pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06pWatford Announces Expected Impact of COVID-19 on 2020 First Quarter Results
GL
07:05pMIL.K : Blockchain Rewards Platform MiL.k Integrates With Leading South Korean Travel Agency Yanolja
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'
2EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
3KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering
4HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CROWN CASTLE (CCI) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES T..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group