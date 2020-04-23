From the COVID-19 front lines: Dr. Sahil Chopra talks with Life Chiropractic College West

Hayward, California, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Chiropractic College West President Dr. Ron Oberstein talks with Dr. Sahil Chopra, a pulmonary and critical care specialist who is currently in a fellowship at Harvard University. Dr. Chopra has been on the front line working at an ICU in the Boston area. They discuss how good nutrition, exercise, sunlight and sleep can affect our immunological health, as well as what Dr. Chopra has seen as a doctor during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Life Chiropractic College West

Life Chiropractic College West traces its founding to 1976, when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes.

Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education. Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC) and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

