From the Classroom to the Clinic, ExtraHop Delivers Security and Performance for Touro College of Dental Medicine

08/13/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Real-time visibility and alerting empower digital dentistry college to respond to issues before they compromise patient data or impact operations

ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response for the hybrid enterprise, today announced Touro College of Dental Medicine (TCDM) uses ExtraHop to help mitigate threats, secure patient data, and deliver a consistent user experience for its students and staff.

As a pioneer in digital dentistry education and clinical care, TCDM offers a four-year predoctoral program and a 117-chair dental clinic that provides affordable dental services to more than 400 patients a day. In addition to supporting standard clinical and educational applications, the IT team at TCDM maintains the advanced systems that support their leading-edge digital dentistry training and practice.

To support this complex operation, TCDM enlisted Hudson River CIO Advisors (Hudson CIO) to help build and manage their IT and security suites. In order to deliver critical visibility across the entire environment, Hudson CIO turned to ExtraHop.

“Any time Hudson CIO works in a complex environment – especially involving Citrix – we bring ExtraHop in for the visibility we need,” said Behan Venter, co-founder and managing director for Hudson CIO. “There is no other solution on the market that can provide correlated visibility across the application payload, filter out the noise, and get you down to the exact issue as quickly as ExtraHop can.”

In an environment that handles large amounts of sensitive patient data daily, security is paramount. TCDM uses ExtraHop’s platform to maintain secure and HIPAA-compliant use of patient data, as well as to detect potential data exfiltration. ExtraHop also enables TCDM to analyze and vet third-party software to ensure vendors use secure protocols when transferring sensitive data. With ExtraHop, the team has a dynamic, real-time view of all interactions across their diverse IT, clinical, and training systems. This unmatched visibility into application and network behavior allows the team to quickly identify and mitigate performance shortfalls before they can impact teaching and clinical operations.

“Digital dentistry requires a sophisticated and robust technical infrastructure that is not deployed easily,” says Edward F. Farkas, D.D.S., Vice Dean of Touro College of Dental Medicine. “At TCDM, we are committed to investing in cutting-edge technologies to support our students. ExtraHop has been critical to that effort.”

To read the full case study on Touro College of Dental Medicine click here.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop is the leading provider of cloud-native network detection and response for the hybrid enterprise. With complete visibility, real-time threat detections, and automated investigation powered by cloud-scale machine learning, ExtraHop enables security teams at leading enterprises including Credit Suisse, Hasbro, Caesars Entertainment, and Liberty Global to rise above the noise of alerts, organizational silos, and runaway technology in order to accelerate investigations, unify policies across hybrid environments, and build their security the way they’re building their business: cloud-first. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2019 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
