Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Front Range BidCo, Inc. Announces Results of its Cash Tender Offers for 6.00% Senior Notes due 2023, 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and 5.750% Senior Notes due 2027 of Zayo Group, LLC and Zayo Capital, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:42am EDT

Front Range BidCo, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that as of 8:30 a.m., New York City time, on March 9, 2020, which was the Expiration Date (as defined in the Company’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated January 17, 2020 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the “Statement”)) of the Company’s previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offers”) in respect of any and all outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and 5.750% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes,” and together with the 2023 Notes and 2025 Notes, the “Notes”), each co-issued by Zayo Group, LLC and Zayo Capital, Inc. (together, the “Co-Issuers”), as reported by the tender agent, (i) approximately $1,280.4 million aggregate principal amount, or 89.5%, of the outstanding 2023 Notes, (ii) approximately $868.9 million aggregate principal amount, or 96.6%, of the outstanding 2025 Notes, and (iii) approximately $1,629.1 million aggregate principal amount, or 98.7%, of the outstanding 2027 Notes have been tendered pursuant to the Offers. The Company also announced that on March 9, 2020, it had accepted for purchase and purchased all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the terms of the Offers.

Holders who validly tendered their Notes at or before 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on January 31, 2020 (the “Early Tender Date”), and whose Notes were accepted for purchase, received the total consideration equal to $1,020.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes purchased pursuant to the Offers, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to but not including March 9, 2020. Holders who validly tendered their Notes after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date, and whose Notes were accepted for purchase, received the tender offer consideration equal to $990.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes purchased pursuant to the Offers, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to but not including March 9, 2020.

On January 31, 2020, the Co-Issuers, the guarantors party thereto and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee under each of the indentures governing the Notes, executed (i) a supplemental indenture with respect to the 2023 Notes (the “2023 Supplemental Indenture”), (ii) a supplemental indenture with respect to the 2025 Notes (the “2025 Supplemental Indenture”), and (iii) a supplemental indenture with respect to the 2027 Notes (the “2027 Supplemental Indenture,” and together with the 2023 Supplemental Indenture and 2025 Supplemental Indenture, the “Supplemental Indentures”), in each case to authorize the elimination of substantially all of the restrictive covenants, certain reporting obligations, certain events of default and related provisions contained in the applicable indenture governing such series of Notes (the “Proposed Amendments”). The Proposed Amendments relating to the applicable series of Notes became operative on March 9, 2020 upon the Company’s acceptance for purchase of the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offers.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as joint-lead dealer managers and solicitation agents (the “Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents”) for the Offers and the Consent Solicitations. Questions regarding the terms of the Offers and the Consent Solicitations can be directed to the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at (800) 820-1653 (toll free) and (212) 538-1862 (collect) and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at (800) 624-1808 (toll free) and (212) 761-1864 (collect).

The information and tender agent for the Offers and Consent Solicitations is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. Holders with questions may call Global Bondholder Services Corporation, toll-free at (866) 807-2200 or (212) 430-3774 (collect).

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes. The Offers and the Consent Solicitations were made only pursuant to the Statement and the related Consent and Letter of Transmittal (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and collectively with the Statement, the “Offer Documents”).

About Zayo

Zayo provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated Internet access, and colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP Backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its Cloudlink service, Zayo provides low latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
10:58aCP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog
RE
10:58aCHINA DING YI FENG : Placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
10:58aDRAGON MINING : Announcement of the results for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
10:58aBIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation – March 2020
PU
10:58a#EACHFOREQUAL : Individual Actions Deliver Societal Impact
PU
10:58aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. – CBAY
GL
10:57aSPHERIX INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:57aCELANESE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Celanese Corporation – CE
BU
10:55aIQOR : Recognized by Reverse Logistics Association for Its Dedication to Sustainability
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
3CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Tesco plans $6.6 billion shareholder return from Asia disposals
4GOLD : Gold jumps past $1,700 level for first time in seven years on virus fears
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in Feb amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group