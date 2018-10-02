Frontdoor, Inc. : Names Digital Media Executive Brian McAndrews to Board of Directors

Frontdoor,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service
plans, expanded its board of directors on Oct. 1, 2018 and named digital
media executive Brian McAndrews to fill the vacancy effective
immediately. McAndrews, now the seventh member of the board of
directors, has spent his career driving growth, transformation and
innovation for leading technology, consumer services, advertising and
digital content companies.
McAndrews is currently the chairman of the board of Grubhub (NYSE:
GRUB). He served as chairman and CEO of Pandora Media (NYSE: P) from
2013-2016, and is on the boards of The New York Times Company (NYSE:
NYT) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). He also previously served as
president and CEO of aQuantive, one of the largest digital marketing
companies in the world at the time of its acquisition by Microsoft. He
then served as senior vice president at Microsoft, where he was
responsible for building and marketing the Microsoft Advertising
Platform. Before aQuantive, McAndrews held senior executive positions
with Disney/ABC, including executive vice president and general manager
of ABC Sports.
“Brian is an exceptional leader with expertise in creating innovative,
technology-driven solutions that disrupt the status quo and redefine
entire industries,” said Rex Tibbens, president and CEO of Frontdoor.
“His experience and consumer-focused insight will be an asset to our
team as we focus on growing our core business and leveraging technology
in new ways to transform the $400 billion U.S. home services market.”
Along with the appointment of McAndrews, Frontdoor also announced that
its board, effective immediately, selected William Cobb as chairman and
approved the following committee members and respective chairs during
its Oct. 1, 2018 meeting:
-
Audit Committee: Richard Fox (chair), Peter Cella, Liane Pelletier
-
Compensation Committee: William Cobb (chair), Anna Catalano, Liane
Pelletier
-
Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee: Peter Cella (chair),
Richard Fox, Brian McAndrews
About frontdoor, inc.
Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of
owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by
technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands:
American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. Frontdoor serves more
than two million customers across the U.S. through a network of 15,000
pre-qualified contractor firms that employ over 45,000 technicians. The
company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and
maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential
home systems and appliances. With more than 45 years of experience, the
company responds to over four million service requests annually (or one
request every eight seconds). For details, visit www.frontdoorhome.com.
Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
including, in particular, projected future performance and any
statements about Frontdoor’s plans, strategies and prospects.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect” “may,” “will,”
“shall,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,”
“aim,” or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are
subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may
be beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not
limited to: lawsuits, enforcement actions and other claims by third
parties or governmental authorities; the effects of our substantial
indebtedness; weakening general economic conditions; weather conditions
and seasonality; the success of our business strategies, and failure to
achieve some or all of the expected benefits of the separation from
ServiceMaster. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance
and outcomes, including, without limitation, our actual results of
operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of
the market segments in which we operate, may differ materially from
those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained
in this news release. For a discussion of other important factors that
could cause Frontdoor’s results to differ materially from those
expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements included in
this document, you should refer to the risks and uncertainties detailed
from time to time in Frontdoor’s periodic reports filed with the SEC as
well as the disclosure contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in our
registration statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC. Except as required
by law, Frontdoor does not undertake any obligation to update or revise
these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or
circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise.
