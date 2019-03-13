Log in
Frontera Announces Dividend

03/13/2019 | 06:14pm EDT

TORONTO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has declared a dividend of C$0.165 per common share, which will be paid in cash on or about April 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2019.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The dividend is eligible for the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan") to provide shareholders of Frontera who are resident in Canada ("Eligible Shareholders") with the option to have the cash dividends declared on their common shares of Frontera ("Shares") reinvested automatically back into additional Shares, without the payment of brokerage commissions or service charges.

Participation in the Plan is optional. Dividends are payable only as and when declared by Frontera's board of directors.

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 30 exploration and production blocks. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

If you would like to receive News Releases via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontera-announces-dividend-300812081.html

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
