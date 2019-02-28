Log in
Frontera Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results, Updated Reserves and Conference Call

02/28/2019 | 06:02am EST

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results and a Reserves Update Will Be Released Before Market on Thursday, March 14, 2019, Followed by a Conference Call at 10:00 A.M. EST

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results will be released before market on Thursday, March 14, 2019 followed by a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. (MDT), 9:00 a.m. (GMT-5) and 10:00 a.m. (EST). Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, David Dyck, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (International/Local):

(647) 427-7450

Participant Number (Toll free Colombia):

01-800-518-0661

Participant Number (Toll free North America):

(888) 231-8191

Conference ID:

7391259

Webcast Audio:

www.fronteraenergy.ca

 

A replay of the conference call will be available until 10:59 p.m. (GMT-5) and 11:59 p.m. (EST) Thursday, March 28, 2019 and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:

1-855-859-2056

Local Dial-in Number:

(416)-849-0833

Encore ID:

7391259

 

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 30 exploration and production blocks in Colombia and Peru. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

If you would like to receive News Releases via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontera-provides-notice-of-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2018-financial-results-updated-reserves-and-conference-call-300804000.html

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
