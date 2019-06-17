Frontera added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index (the "Composite Index"), effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24, 2019. The Company is also being added to the S&P/TSX Composite Dividend, S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend and S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index at the same time.

The Composite Index is the headline index in Canada and serves as an indicator of broad market activity in Canadian equity markets. It includes the largest and most liquid companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as measured by market capitalization and trading volume. Inclusion in the Index can potentially broaden participation in a company's investor base by enabling investment from index funds and similar investment vehicles.

"Being added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index is a significant milestone in Frontera's progress as a public company. It recognizes the substantial efforts and successes of our employees and the Board in continuing to create value for our shareholders," said Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Frontera. "The Board and Management believe the inclusion of Frontera on the Composite Index should increase the Company's exposure to a broader range of potential investors and should provide better trading liquidity of the Company's stock for shareholders."

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 30 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Guyana. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

Advisories:

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding the effects of Composite Index inclusion on the Company's shares) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas; fluctuation in currency exchange rates; inflation; changes in equity markets; perceptions of the Company's prospects and the prospects of the oil and gas industry in Colombia and the other countries where the Company operates or has investments; and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated March 13, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

