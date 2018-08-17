Frontier Pharma Report 2018: Breast Cancer - First-in-Class Innovation Underlies Immunotherapeutic Potential and Pipeline Diversification for Late-Stage Breast Cancer - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Frontier Pharma: Breast Cancer - First-in-Class Innovation Underlies Immunotherapeutic Potential and Pipeline Diversification for Late-Stage Breast Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Breast cancer remains a major global healthcare concern despite exceptional levels of public awareness about the disease. A lack of clear causative environmental factors and hereditary dispositioning have resulted in the incidence of breast cancer continuing to rise, a trend which is expected to continue into the immediate future.

In the UK, breast cancer is the leading type of cancer in women, with there being over 54,900 cases diagnosed each year. Although early-stage cancer is relatively treatable and has good 5- and 10-year disease-free survival rates, 10% of cancers are diagnosed late. Additionally, there are no treatments for metastatic breast cancer, which ultimately results in death.

As a whole, this presents a huge unmet clinical need in the breast cancer treatment algorithm. The treatment algorithm for breast cancer focuses on two main themes: standard chemotherapy and drugs that target hormones, namely estrogen and progesterone. However, chemotherapy and hormone drugs only make up a small percentage of the drug pipeline and an even smaller percentage of first-in-class products.

New trends in oncology are present in the breast cancer pipeline, in particular the focus on extracellular matrix degradation and improving the immune response to tumors. This report focuses on the epidemiology, pathophysiology and existing treatment options for breast cancer before giving detailed insight into promising pipeline targets and deal activity in the breast cancer market.

