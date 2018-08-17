Frontier Pharma Report 2018: Breast Cancer - First-in-Class Innovation Underlies Immunotherapeutic Potential and Pipeline Diversification for Late-Stage Breast Cancer - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Frontier
Breast cancer remains a major global healthcare concern despite
exceptional levels of public awareness about the disease. A lack of
clear causative environmental factors and hereditary dispositioning have
resulted in the incidence of breast cancer continuing to rise, a trend
which is expected to continue into the immediate future.
In the UK, breast cancer is the leading type of cancer in women, with
there being over 54,900 cases diagnosed each year. Although early-stage
cancer is relatively treatable and has good 5- and 10-year disease-free
survival rates, 10% of cancers are diagnosed late. Additionally, there
are no treatments for metastatic breast cancer, which ultimately results
in death.
As a whole, this presents a huge unmet clinical need in the breast
cancer treatment algorithm. The treatment algorithm for breast cancer
focuses on two main themes: standard chemotherapy and drugs that target
hormones, namely estrogen and progesterone. However, chemotherapy and
hormone drugs only make up a small percentage of the drug pipeline and
an even smaller percentage of first-in-class products.
New trends in oncology are present in the breast cancer pipeline, in
particular the focus on extracellular matrix degradation and improving
the immune response to tumors. This report focuses on the epidemiology,
pathophysiology and existing treatment options for breast cancer before
giving detailed insight into promising pipeline targets and deal
activity in the breast cancer market.
