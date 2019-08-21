|
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Information under Article 23 of the European Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) for UK and Dutch Investors
08/21/2019 | 03:38am EDT
August 21, 2019
DISCLAIMER
This document has been prepared solely for the purpose of providing U.K. and Dutch investors with certain information under Article 23 of the European Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (European Directive 2011/61/EU) as implemented in their respective jurisdictions. Accordingly, you should not use this document for any other purpose.
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors
The units of Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI" or the "AIF") are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area, or the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended, or the MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC, as amended, or the Insurance Mediation Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, the Prospectus Directive. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, or the PRIIPs Regulation, for offering or selling the units of FRI or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the units of FRI, or otherwise making them available, to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
United Kingdom
The units of FRI are being marketed in the United Kingdom pursuant to Article 59 of the United Kingdom Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013. In accordance with this provision, the Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "AIFM") has notified the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") of its intention to offer these units in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") FRI is an unregulated collective investment scheme which has not been authorized by the FCA. Accordingly, any communications of an invitation or inducement to invest in FRI may be made to: (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005, as amended, or the Order; or (ii) high net worth companies and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). In the United Kingdom, this document and its contents are directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
European Economic Area Investors
The Directive 2011/61/EU (the "Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive", or the "AIFMD"), was adopted on June 8, 2011 and was required to be implemented by each Member State of the EEA into its national legislation by July 22, 2013. The units of FRI may not be marketed (within the meaning given to the term "marketing" under the AIFMD), and the Communication may not be conducted, to prospective investors domiciled or with a registered office in any Member State of the EEA unless: (i) the units of FRI may be marketed under any national private placement regime (including under the AIFMD) or other exemption in that Member State; or (ii) the units of FRI can otherwise be lawfully marketed or sold in that Member State in circumstances in which the AIFMD does not apply, provided that any such offer or sale is not made to a retail investor as described above. We have made a notification to each of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to Article 42 of the AIFMD in order to market the units of FRI in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, respectively.
Netherlands
The units of FRI are being marketed in the Netherlands under Section 1:13b of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht, or the "Wft"). In accordance with this provision, the Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. ("AIFM") has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets of its intention to offer these units in the Netherlands. The units of FRI will not, directly or indirectly, be offered, sold, transferred or delivered in the Netherlands, except to or by individuals or entities that are qualified investors (gekwalificeerde beleggers) within the meaning of Article 1:1 of the Wft, and as a consequence neither the AIFM nor FRI is subject to the license requirement pursuant to the Wft. Consequently, neither the AIFM nor FRI is subject to supervision of the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank, "DNB") or the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") and this Article 23 AIFMD Prospectus is not subject to approval by the AFM. No approved prospectus is required to be published in the Netherlands pursuant to Article 3 of the European Directive 2003/71/EC (the EU Prospectus Directive) as amended and implemented in Netherlands law. The AIFM is solely subject to limited ongoing regulatory requirements as referred to in Article 42 of the AIFMD.
Article 23 (1)(a)
Objectives of the
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI" or the "AIF") is a REIT specializing in retail
AIF
facilities and aims to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.
Investment strategy
FRI aims to achieve steady growth in distributions by strengthening its ability to respond to
changes in the real estate market and fluctuations in revenue from each property while
expanding its portfolio, enhancing the quality of its portfolio and reinforcing its financial
foundation from a long‐term perspective.
Types of assets the
Real estate, trust beneficiary interests in real estate, real estate securities, specified assets
AIF may invest in
and other assets.
|
Techniques it may
FRI primarily considers as investment targets real estate used as suburban retail facilities and
employ and all
buildings for retail shops in urban centers and other places, and trust beneficiary interests in
associated risks
such types of real estate. In order to reduce risks related to rent revenue associated with
regional economic deterioration which are the result of focusing investment properties in
specific areas as well as risks related to earthquakes and other disasters, FRI strives to conduct
geographically diverse investment in an aim to stabilize cash flow. In other words, although
almost half of FRI's properties are in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures that comprise the
metropolitan Tokyo area, FRI invests in real estate in all areas of Japan as well as in trust
beneficiary interests in such types of real estate. FRI generally does not consider unoccupied
properties as investment targets. However, FRI may invest in unoccupied properties,
properties planned for construction or properties under development in the event that
tenants and leasing rates have been determined and stable earnings can be projected after
the property is occupied or the building construction is completed.
The principal risks with respect to investment in FRI are as follows:
-
Risks Related to Marketability of FRI's Investment Units and Investment Corporation Bonds
-
-
Risks concerning market price fluctuations of the investment units or investment corporation bonds
-
Risks concerning FRI's ability to make cash distributions
-
Risks concerning fluctuations in revenues and expenditures
-
Risks concerning the rights of unitholders and shareholders not necessarily being identical
-
Risks concerning dilution of per‐unit value through the issuance of new investment units
-
Risks concerning transactions involving the investment units in the market
-
Risks concerning redemption and interest payments for the investment corporation bonds
-
Risks Related to Management Policies of FRI
-
-
Risks concerning specialized investment in retail facilities
-
Risks concerning dependency on a limited number of tenants
-
Risks concerning single‐tenant properties
-
Risks concerning FRI's ability to make real estate acquisitions or dispositions
-
Risks concerning fund procurement through borrowings and issuance of investment corporation bonds and new investment units
-
Risks Related to Affiliates and the Structure of FRI
-
-
Risks concerning dependency on the Mitsui Fudosan Group and conflicts of interest
-
Risks concerning dependency on FRI's affiliates and conflicts of interest
-
Risks concerning dependency on FRI's executive director and the personnel of the asset management company
-
Risks concerning changes to FRI's investment policy
-
Risks of FRI going bankrupt or its registration being cancelled
-
Risks concerning tenant leasehold and security deposits
-
Legal Risks Related to Real Estate and Trust Beneficiary Rights
-
-
Risks concerning defects and failures of real estate, including defective title and limited or invalid ownership rights
-
Risks concerning lease contracts
-
Risks concerning building damage, loss and deterioration due to disasters, etc.
-
Risks concerning ownership liabilities, repair and maintenance costs, etc. related to real estate
-
Risks concerning administrative rules and regulations and prefectural or municipal ordinances for real estate
-
Risks concerning establishment of new or revisions of existing laws and regulations
-
Risks arising from bankruptcy of the seller of properties
-
Risks concerning subleases
-
Risks concerning the status of use of real estate by tenants, etc.
-
Risks concerning co‐owned properties
-
Risks concerning compartmentalized ownership of buildings
-
Risks concerning properties on leased lands
-
Risks concerning leased properties
-
Risks concerning properties including land with leasehold interest for which use a permit has been obtained
-
-
Risks concerning properties under development
-
Risks concerning hazardous materials and environmental liabilities
-
Risks specific to real estate owned through trust beneficiary rights
-
Risks concerning conclusion of post‐dated sale agreements (forward commitment contracts), etc.
-
Risks concerning properties having multiple buildings constructed as a single architectural structure
-
Risks concerning establishment of leasehold interests
-
Risks concerning co‐ownership of trust beneficiary rights, etc.
-
Risks Related to Taxation
-
-
Risks concerning conduit requirements
-
Risks of becoming unable to satisfy conduit requirements due to correction orders as a result of taxation investigations, etc.
-
Risks that preferential tax measures associated with real estate acquisitions cannot be applied
-
Risks concerning revisions of the general tax system
-
Other Risks
-
-
Risks concerning reliance on professional opinions, as well as industry and market data
-
Risks that tax burdens will increase due to discrepancies between accounting treatment and tax treatment
-
Risks related to property renovation and expansion
-
Risks related to the concentration of properties in Tokyo and the metropolitan Tokyo area
-
Risks related to natural and man‐made disasters
-
Risks related to holding interests in properties through preferred shares of special purpose companies
-
Risks related to holding Japanese anonymous association interests
-
Risks related to the restrictive covenants under debt financing arrangement
-
Risks related to failure of acquisition of properties to be acquired
Any applicable
FRI is subject to investment restrictions under Japanese laws and regulations (e.g., the Act on
investment
Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (the "ITA"), the Financial Instruments and
restrictions
Exchange Act (the "FIEA")) as well as its articles of incorporation.
FRI must invest primarily in specified assets as defined in the ITA. Specified assets include, but
are not limited to, securities, real estate, leaseholds of real estate, surface rights (chijō‐ken)
