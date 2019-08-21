Frontier Real Estate Investment : Information under Article 23 of the European Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) for UK and Dutch Investors

The units of FRI are being marketed in the United Kingdom pursuant to Article 59 of the United Kingdom Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013. In accordance with this provision, the Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "AIFM") has notified the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") of its intention to offer these units in the United Kingdom. For the purposes of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") FRI is an unregulated collective investment scheme which has not been authorized by the FCA. Accordingly, any communications of an invitation or inducement to invest in FRI may be made to: (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order

The units of Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI" or the "AIF") are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area, or the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended, or the MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC, as amended, or the Insurance Mediation Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, the Prospectus Directive. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, or the PRIIPs Regulation, for offering or selling the units of FRI or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the units of FRI, or otherwise making them available, to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

2005, as amended, or the Order; or (ii) high net worth companies and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). In the United Kingdom, this document and its contents are directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

European Economic Area Investors

The Directive 2011/61/EU (the "Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive", or the "AIFMD"), was adopted on June 8, 2011 and was required to be implemented by each Member State of the EEA into its national legislation by July 22, 2013. The units of FRI may not be marketed (within the meaning given to the term "marketing" under the AIFMD), and the Communication may not be conducted, to prospective investors domiciled or with a registered office in any Member State of the EEA unless: (i) the units of FRI may be marketed under any national private placement regime (including under the AIFMD) or other exemption in that Member State; or (ii) the units of FRI can otherwise be lawfully marketed or sold in that Member State in circumstances in which the AIFMD does not apply, provided that any such offer or sale is not made to a retail investor as described above. We have made a notification to each of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to Article 42 of the AIFMD in order to market the units of FRI in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, respectively.

Netherlands

The units of FRI are being marketed in the Netherlands under Section 1:13b of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht, or the "Wft"). In accordance with this provision, the Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. ("AIFM") has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets of its intention to offer these units in the Netherlands. The units of FRI will not, directly or indirectly, be offered, sold, transferred or delivered in the Netherlands, except to or by individuals or entities that are qualified investors (gekwalificeerde beleggers) within the meaning of Article 1:1 of the Wft, and as a consequence neither the AIFM nor FRI is subject to the license requirement pursuant to the Wft. Consequently, neither the AIFM nor FRI is subject to supervision of the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank, "DNB") or the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") and this Article 23 AIFMD Prospectus is not subject to approval by the AFM. No approved prospectus is required to be published in the Netherlands pursuant to Article 3 of the European Directive 2003/71/EC (the EU Prospectus Directive) as amended and implemented in Netherlands law. The AIFM is solely subject to limited ongoing regulatory requirements as referred to in Article 42 of the AIFMD.

