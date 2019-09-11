|
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Investors Presentation June 2019 (30th period) financial results
Contents
1. Overview of FRI
Overview of FRI (as of June 30, 2019)
・・・・
3
Management strategy
・・・・
4
Portfolio map
・・・・
5
Portfolio asset categories
・・・・
6
Track record
・・・・
7
2. Financial results and forecasts
Summary
・・・・
９
Steady distribution growth
・・・・ 10
30th period results
・・・・ 11
Forecasts
・・・・ 12
3. Management highlights
30th period asset replacements
・・・・ 14
Future growth initiatives
・・・・ 18
FRI and the retail market
・・・・ 19
Sound balance sheet
・・・・ 20
Internal growth-Financial
・・・・ 21
Sustainability
・・・・ 22
4. Portfolio overview
Portfolio summary
・・・・ 27
Rent revision and lease maturity schedules
・・・・ 29
FRI's portfolio in graphs
・・・・ 31
5. Fifth public offering
Fifth public offering
・・・・ 33
6. Appendix
Disclaimer
-
All content in this document is provided solely for informational purposes and is not intended to serve as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment decisions are made at the investors' discretion and risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.
-
Investment units issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors, including: (1) volatility in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. For more details, please also refer to a section titled "Investment Risk" presented in the Securities Registration Statement (Prospectus) and the Securities Report issued by FRI.
-
Information provided in this document contains such forward-looking statements as business forecasts, which should not be construed as commitment to or guarantee of future performance.
-
The information provided in this document was originally published in Japanese language form and has been translated for reference purposes only. FRI guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. Please be advised that all information provided herein may be subject to change without prior notice.
-
Duplication or reproduction of any content presented herein without the prior consent of FRI or its authorized representative is strictly prohibited.
Asset management company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
(Financial Instruments Business Registration No. 395; issued by Director-General of the Kanto Finance Bureau based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law)
Overview of FRI (as of June 30, 2019)
Corporate profile
Name
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI")
|
TSE Listing
August 9, 2004
|
|
Sponsor
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
Changed from Japan Tobacco Inc. as of March 2008
Investment target
Retail facilities
Fiscal period ends
June 30, December 31
|
Investment units issued
496,000
|
Asset management
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
|
company
(Wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.)
|
Portfolio
|
Asset size
¥321.0 billion; 36 properties
|
(based on acquisition prices)
|
|
|
Tokyo metropolitan area: 53.5%; Other: 46.5%
|
Total leasable floor space
1,410,343 m2
|
Occupancy rate
100%
Financial indicators
LTV1
|
47.0%
Appraisal-based LTV2
|
38.0%
Ratings
|
JCR: AA Stable; R&I: AA- Stable; S&P: A+ Stable
Distributions
30th period
¥10,490 per unit
|
31st period
¥10,520 per unit
32nd period
|
¥10,580 per unit
forecast3
forecast3
Kyushu/Okinawa
7.0%
Chugoku 8.2%
Kansai 14.3%
Chubu 17.1%
Land interests 8.7%
Urban retail
facilities35.8% 24.3%
7.0% 6.4%
Medium-scale11.2% 6.6% shopping centers
24.7%
Tokyo Metropolitan Area 53.5%
Large-scale shopping centers 42.3%
Inner ring
Regional SCs
Outlet malls
Neighborhood SCs
GMSs Supermarkets/others
-
Loan-to-valueratio = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits ) / (Balance of total assets - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of LTV
-
Appraisal-basedLTV = (Borrowings and bonds + Leasehold and security deposits - Unrestricted cash and deposits) / (Balance of total assets + Unrealized gain - Unrestricted cash and deposits); same shall apply to all succeeding occurrences of appraisal-based LTV.
-
Figures given here are as announced in "Summary of Financial Results for the 30th Fiscal Period," published on August 15, 2019.
Mitsui Shopping Park
Mitsui Outlet Park
Mitsui Shopping Park
Ikebukuro GLOBE
LaLaport SHIN-MISATO
IRUMA
LaLagarden KASUKABE
4. Calculated based on the annualized fixed rent (excluding common area maintenance charges) of lease contracts valid as of June 30, 2019. Variable rent is not taken into account.
-
Unrestricted cash and deposits = Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - Distributions for the period
3
Turning fluctuating real estate revenue into steady distribution growth over the long term
External
growth
Internal growth
Financial strategy
-
Fully utilize the sponsor's pipeline to continue acquiring excellent properties
-
Selectively invest in non-sponsor properties utilizing the Asset Management Company's unique network, keeping a close eye on risk
-
Carefully select properties for investment considering the certainty of cash flows and growth potential of the surrounding retail zone
-
Make acquisitions with an eye to maintaining the whole portfolio's ratio of asset value to yield after depreciation
-
Secure a foundation for stable earnings based on long-term fixed rent
-
Adjust to changes in the environments surrounding properties, maintaining and enhancing competitiveness through such measures as additional investment and tenant replacement
-
Consider replacing properties that pose future uncertainties in order to further enhance portfolio quality
-
Maintain sound financial standing through LTV control
-
Execute capital procurement flexibly and strategically based on careful monitoring of the procurement environment
-
Level out repayment periods and amounts to increase financial stability
