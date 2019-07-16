Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 03:40am EDT

Translation Purpose Only

July 16, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided to execute long-term borrowings. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on July 18, 2019. Details are provided below.

1. Execution of Long-term Borrowings

(1)

Purpose

To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowing as of July 18, 2013.

(2)

Details

Drawdown Date

: July 18, 2019

Repayment of Principal

: Payment in full on the maturity date

Loan Type

: Unsecured, Unguaranteed

  • Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:

Lender

Amount

Maturity Date

Interest Rate

1,000 Million

January 19, 2026

0.24000%

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

The Norinchukin Bank

1,000 Million

July 20, 2027

0.31500%

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

2. Repayment of Long-term Borrowing

Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on July 18, 2019 are as follows.

Lender

Borrowing

Drawdown

Maturity

Repayment

Loan Type

Amount

Date

Date

of Principal

July 18,

July 18,

Payment in full

The Norinchukin Bank

2,000 Million

on the maturity

Unsecured

2013

2019

date

Unguaranteed

3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.

(Unit

: Million)

Before

After

Variance

This refinance

This refinance

Short-term Borrowings

11,000

11,000

Long-term Borrowings

97,900

97,900

Investment Corporation

5,000

5,000

Bonds

Total

113,900

113,900

  1. Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on March 27, 2019.

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club"(the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15aCROPENERGIES : New member of executive board at CropEnergies
EQ
04:12aBANK OF AMERICA : South Korea bourse fines BofA Merrill Lynch over irregular trading
RE
04:08aBritish watchdog to review Inmarsat's sale to private equity consortium
RE
04:07aRENAULT : 1st Half Global Vehicle Sales Fell by Less Than Market
DJ
04:06aNigeria's state oil firm awards oil-for-fuel swap deals - sources
RE
04:05aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form Opens in a new Window
PU
04:05aWeb Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media Market Is Expected To Reach $772.9B By 2022
AQ
04:05aZTE : Wins Best 5G Solution Award at Selular Awards 2019
PU
04:05aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS : MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2019
EQ
04:03aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Gives $1,250 Donation to FeedMore WNY; Employees select charitable organization to receive contribution in recognition of Company's 125th anniversary
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : China's Xiaomi continues chip strategy revamp with investment in semiconductor designer
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
3BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
4TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor flags lower earnings on dismal Asian businesses
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About