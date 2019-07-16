Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution and Repayment of Long-term Borrowings

Details of the repayment of long-term borrowing on July 18, 2019 are as follows.

To appropriate for the repayment of long-term borrowing as of July 18, 2013.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided to execute long-term borrowings. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay long-term borrowing on July 18, 2019. Details are provided below.

3. Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.

(Unit : ￥Million) Before After Variance This refinance This refinance Short-term Borrowings 11,000 11,000 － Long-term Borrowings 97,900 97,900 － Investment Corporation 5,000 5,000 － Bonds Total 113,900 113,900 －

Long-term Borrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on March 27, 2019.

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club"(the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.