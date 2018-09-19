Log in
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease Amendment Agreement and Renovation of QANAT Rakuhoku

09/19/2018 | 09:18am CEST

September 19, 2018

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease Amendment Agreement and

Renovation of QANAT Rakuhoku

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announces that it has entered into a Building Lease Amendment Agreement regarding QANAT Rakuhoku (the "Property") with H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd., the tenant (master lessee), and will implement renovation of the Property (the "Existing Property Renovation") in accordance with that agreement. The details are as follows:

  • 1. Background and Purpose

    In relation to construction of a commercial facility (the "Annex Construction") on the site adjacent to the Property that is owned by the tenant, the Investment Corporation reached agreement with the tenant to increase the rent specified in the current Building Lease Agreement following the completion of the Existing Property Renovation. This will result in increasing the facility competitiveness and profitability of the Property.

  • 2. Overview of the Existing Property Renovation and Building Lease Amendment Agreement

    Existing Property Renovation

Construction Period

January - November 2019 (planned)

Overview

The amount (capital expenditure) of the Existing Property Renovation to be performed by the Investment Corporation is planned to be approximately 730 million yen.

Current building lease agreement

Building lease amendment agreement

(to be executed on September 28, 2018)

Tenant (Master Lessee)

H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Same as on left

Agreement type

Building Lease Agreement

Same as on left

Date of Expiration

November 29, 2020

20th anniversary of the planned

date of the Annex opening for business

Monthly Rent

46 million yen

52 million yen (current rent: 46 million yen, addition to rent: 6 million yen*)

Security Deposit

1,100 million yen

Amount equivalent to 24 months of rent

* The addition to rent may change based on increases or decreases in the investment amount.

Effects from the Annex Construction

Schedule

Current Rent

Approx. 13％ Increase in Rent

New Rent

(from first day of Annex

2018

2019

2020

29th period (July - December)

30th period (January - June)

31st period (July - December)

32nd period (January - June)

August: Start Construction

C

of Annex

January: Start o

Existing Propert urrent Rent

November: Completionf

Renovation

of ConstructionNew Rent

(from first day of Anne

operation)

Concept illustration of the Annex

© 2018 ZENRIN

Reference: Overview of the Property

Location

36-1 Takano Nishibira-cho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto-City, Kyoto, etc.

Acquisition date

July 2012

Acquisition price

8,800 million yen

Leased floor space

48,303.21 m2

3. Outlook

Execution of the Building Lease Amendment Agreement and implementation of the renovation will have a slight effect on the Investment Corporation's financial results in the 29th fiscal period ending

December 31, 2018. However, there is no change in the operating forecast.

* Frontier Real Estate Investment website: http://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:17:01 UTC
