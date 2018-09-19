Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease Amendment Agreement and Renovation of QANAT Rakuhoku

September 19, 2018
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Goro Toyama
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Takashi Iwamoto
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease Amendment Agreement and
Renovation of QANAT Rakuhoku
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announces that it has entered into a Building Lease Amendment Agreement regarding QANAT Rakuhoku (the "Property") with H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd., the tenant (master lessee), and will implement renovation of the Property (the "Existing Property Renovation") in accordance with that agreement. The details are as follows:
-
1. Background and Purpose
In relation to construction of a commercial facility (the "Annex Construction") on the site adjacent to the Property that is owned by the tenant, the Investment Corporation reached agreement with the tenant to increase the rent specified in the current Building Lease Agreement following the completion of the Existing Property Renovation. This will result in increasing the facility competitiveness and profitability of the Property.
-
2. Overview of the Existing Property Renovation and Building Lease Amendment Agreement
Existing Property Renovation
|
Construction Period
|
January - November 2019 (planned)
|
Overview
|
The amount (capital expenditure) of the Existing Property Renovation to be performed by the Investment Corporation is planned to be approximately 730 million yen.
|
Current building lease agreement
|
Building lease amendment agreement
(to be executed on September 28, 2018)
|
Tenant (Master Lessee)
|
H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|
Same as on left
|
Agreement type
|
Building Lease Agreement
|
Same as on left
|
Date of Expiration
|
November 29, 2020
|
20th anniversary of the planned
|
date of the Annex opening for business
|
Monthly Rent
|
46 million yen
|
52 million yen (current rent: 46 million yen, addition to rent: 6 million yen*)
|
Security Deposit
|
1,100 million yen
|
Amount equivalent to 24 months of rent
* The addition to rent may change based on increases or decreases in the investment amount.
■ Effects from the Annex Construction
■ Schedule
Approx. 13％ Increase in Rent
New Rent
(from first day of Annex
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
29th period (July - December)
|
30th period (January - June)
|
31st period (July - December)
|
32nd period (January - June)
|
August: Start Construction
C
|
of Annex
January: Start o
Existing Propert urrent Rent
|
November: Completionf
Renovation
|
of ConstructionNew Rent
(from first day of Anne
|
operation)
■ Concept illustration of the Annex
Reference: Overview of the Property
|
Location
|
36-1 Takano Nishibira-cho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto-City, Kyoto, etc.
|
Acquisition date
|
July 2012
|
Acquisition price
|
8,800 million yen
|
Leased floor space
|
48,303.21 m2
3. Outlook
Execution of the Building Lease Amendment Agreement and implementation of the renovation will have a slight effect on the Investment Corporation's financial results in the 29th fiscal period ending
December 31, 2018. However, there is no change in the operating forecast.
* Frontier Real Estate Investment website: http://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/
