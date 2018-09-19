Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease Amendment Agreement and Renovation of QANAT Rakuhoku

September 19, 2018 To All Concerned Parties 6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Takao Iwadou, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8964) Asset Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. Goro Toyama Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director Inquiries: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. Takashi Iwamoto Chief Finance Officer and Director Tel: +81-3-3289-0440 Notice Concerning Execution of Building Lease Amendment Agreement and Renovation of QANAT Rakuhoku Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announces that it has entered into a Building Lease Amendment Agreement regarding QANAT Rakuhoku (the "Property") with H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd., the tenant (master lessee), and will implement renovation of the Property (the "Existing Property Renovation") in accordance with that agreement. The details are as follows: 1. Background and Purpose In relation to construction of a commercial facility (the "Annex Construction") on the site adjacent to the Property that is owned by the tenant, the Investment Corporation reached agreement with the tenant to increase the rent specified in the current Building Lease Agreement following the completion of the Existing Property Renovation. This will result in increasing the facility competitiveness and profitability of the Property.

2. Overview of the Existing Property Renovation and Building Lease Amendment Agreement Existing Property Renovation Construction Period January - November 2019 (planned) Overview The amount (capital expenditure) of the Existing Property Renovation to be performed by the Investment Corporation is planned to be approximately 730 million yen. Current building lease agreement Building lease amendment agreement (to be executed on September 28, 2018) Tenant (Master Lessee) H20 Asset Management Co., Ltd. Same as on left Agreement type Building Lease Agreement Same as on left Date of Expiration November 29, 2020 20th anniversary of the planned date of the Annex opening for business Monthly Rent 46 million yen 52 million yen (current rent: 46 million yen, addition to rent: 6 million yen*) Security Deposit 1,100 million yen Amount equivalent to 24 months of rent

* The addition to rent may change based on increases or decreases in the investment amount.

■ Effects from the Annex Construction

■ Schedule

Current Rent

Approx. 13％ Increase in Rent

New Rent

2018 2019 2020
29th period (July - December) 30th period (January - June) 31st period (July - December) 32nd period (January - June)
August: Start Construction of Annex
January: Start of Existing Property Renovation
November: Completion of Construction
New Rent (from first day of Annex operation)

operation)

■ Concept illustration of the Annex

Reference: Overview of the Property

Location 36-1 Takano Nishibira-cho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto-City, Kyoto, etc. Acquisition date July 2012 Acquisition price 8,800 million yen Leased floor space 48,303.21 m2

3. Outlook

Execution of the Building Lease Amendment Agreement and implementation of the renovation will have a slight effect on the Investment Corporation's financial results in the 29th fiscal period ending

December 31, 2018. However, there is no change in the operating forecast.

