Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings, and Repayment of Short-term Borrowings

April 18, 2019
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Goro Toyama
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Takashi Iwamoto
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings,
and Repayment of Short-term Borrowings
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided to execute short-term and long-term borrowings. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay short-term borrowings on April 22, 2019. Details are provided below.
1.Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings
(1)Purpose
To appropriate for the repayment of short-term borrowings as of February 22, 2019 and March 20, 2019.
|
(2) Details
|
|
①
|
Drawdown Date
|
: April 22, 2019
|
②
|
Repayment of Principal
|
: Payment in full on the maturity date
|
③
|
Loan Type
|
: Unsecured, Unguaranteed
④Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:
|
|
Lender
|
|
Amount
|
Maturity Date
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
￥1,500 Million
|
May 22,
|
0.09091%
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
￥1,500 Million
|
October 22,
|
0.24000%
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
|
￥2,000 Million
|
October 22,
|
0.29000%
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
￥2,000 Million
|
October 22,
|
0.34000%
|
|
|
|
2027
|
|
|
(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Yamaguchi Bank, Ltd.
|
|
￥1,000 Million
|
April 23,
|
0.42000%
|
|
|
2029
|
|
|
(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.Repayment of Short-term Borrowings
Details of the repayment of short-term borrowings on April 22, 2019 are as follows.
|
|
Lender
|
|
Borrowing
|
Drawdown
|
Maturity
|
Repayment
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Date
|
Date
|
of Principal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
￥1,500 Million
|
February 22,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Payment in full
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 22,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the maturity
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 20,
|
date
|
|
Unguaranteed
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
￥6,500 Million
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.
|
|
|
|
(Unit
|
: ￥Million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
|
Variance
|
|
This refinance
|
This refinance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term Borrowings
|
25,500
|
19,000
|
|
－6,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Borrowings
|
84,900
|
91,400
|
|
＋6,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Corporation
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
|
－
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
115,400
|
115,400
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
(*)Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.
4.Others
Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on March 27, 2019.
