Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings, and Repayment of Short-term Borrowings

04/18/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Translation Purpose Only

April 18, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings,

and Repayment of Short-term Borrowings

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has decided to execute short-term and long-term borrowings. The Investment Corporation, additionally, announces it would repay short-term borrowings on April 22, 2019. Details are provided below.

1.Execution of Short-term and Long-term Borrowings

(1)Purpose

To appropriate for the repayment of short-term borrowings as of February 22, 2019 and March 20, 2019.

(2) Details

Drawdown Date

: April 22, 2019

Repayment of Principal

: Payment in full on the maturity date

Loan Type

: Unsecured, Unguaranteed

Lender, Amount, Maturity Date and Interest Rate:

Lender

Amount

Maturity Date

Interest Rate

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,500 Million

May 22,

0.09091%

2019

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

1,500 Million

October 22,

0.24000%

2025

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

The Norinchukin Bank

2,000 Million

October 22,

0.29000%

2026

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

2,000 Million

October 22,

0.34000%

2027

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

The Yamaguchi Bank, Ltd.

1,000 Million

April 23,

0.42000%

2029

(Interest Rate is fixed until the maturity date.)

2.Repayment of Short-term Borrowings

Details of the repayment of short-term borrowings on April 22, 2019 are as follows.

Lender

Borrowing

Drawdown

Maturity

Repayment

Loan Type

Amount

Date

Date

of Principal

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,500 Million

February 22,

2019

Payment in full

April 22,

on the maturity

Unsecured

2019

March 20,

date

Unguaranteed

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

6,500 Million

2019

3.Change in the Balance of Borrowings etc.

(Unit

: Million)

Before

After

Variance

This refinance

This refinance

Short-term Borrowings

25,500

19,000

6,500

Long-term Borrowings

84,900

91,400

6,500

Investment Corporation

5,000

5,000

Bonds

Total

115,400

115,400

(*)Long-termBorrowings include the balance of borrowings due within one year.

4.Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on March 27, 2019.

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club"(the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:17:08 UTC
