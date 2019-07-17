Log in
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

07/17/2019 | 08:50am BST

Translation Purpose Only

July 17, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code : 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has extended the period of the commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation stated in the press release announced on September 1, 2015. Details are provided below.

1. Extension of the period of the commitment line agreement

Current period :

August 31, 2021

Extended period :

August 31, 2022

2. Outline of the commitment line agreement concluded on September 1, 2015

Purpose for Establishment of

The Investment Corporation has decided to establish a commitment line in

Commitment Line

order to continuously secure stable financial ground in preparation of

acquisitions of specified assets, refinancing risk, and others.

Maximum Amount

¥3,000Million

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Date of Agreement

September 1, 2015

Collateral

Unsecured, Unguaranteed

3. Overview of commitment lines after this extension

Lender

Maximum Amount

Date of Agreement

Commitment Period

(million yen)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

5,500

February 7, 2014

February 6, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

4,500

September 29, 2015

September 29, 2021

Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

3,000

September 1, 2015

August 31, 2022

Corporation

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

2,000

February 14, 2014

December 13, 2022

Ltd.

Total

15,000

-

-

4. Others

There is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on March 27, 2019.

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club" (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this pres release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 07:49:04 UTC
