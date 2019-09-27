Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:28am EDT

Translation Purpose Only

September 27, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code : 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has extended the period of the commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited stated in the press release announced on September 29, 2015. Details are provided below.

1. Extension of the period of the commitment line agreement

Current period :

September 29, 2021

Extended period :

September 29, 2022

2. Outline of the commitment line agreement concluded on September 29, 2015

Purpose for Establishment of

The Investment Corporation has decided to establish a commitment line in

Commitment Line

order to continuously secure stable financial ground in preparation of

acquisitions of specified assets, refinancing risk, and others.

Maximum Amount

¥4,500Million

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Date of Agreement

September 29, 2015

Collateral

Unsecured, Unguaranteed

3. Overview of commitment lines after this extension

Lender

Maximum Amount

Date of Agreement

Commitment Period

(million yen)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

5,500

February 7, 2014

February 6, 2023

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

4,500

September 29, 2015

September 29, 2022

Limited

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

3,000

September 1, 2015

August 31, 2022

Corporation

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

2,000

February 14, 2014

December 13, 2022

Ltd.

Total

15,000

-

-

4. Others

There is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on September 26, 2019.

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club" (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06aTÜV RHEINLAND : Notified Body for the New Medical Device Regulation
BU
04:05aMÜHL PRODUCT & SERVICE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:03aMIMECAST : Recent Business Email Compromise Arrests Highlight Sign…
PU
04:03aSCOR : Two key contributions to risk economics win awards at the latest EGRIE seminar
PU
04:03aAVEO : Registration of Scheme Booklet with ASIC
PU
04:03aRTX A/S : CA No 52-2019 - 270919 - Share repurchase programme
PU
04:03aIBSTOCK : Change of Group Company Secretary
PU
04:03aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
04:01aSVENSKA CELLULOSA : Invitation to SCA's Q3 2019 press conference
AQ
04:01aNEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Buys Italy's Buccellati
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5More than third of small UK companies fear no-deal Brexit hit - FSB

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group