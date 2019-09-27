Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

Translation Purpose Only

September 27, 2019

Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Period

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that it has extended the period of the commitment line agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited stated in the press release announced on September 29, 2015. Details are provided below.

1. Extension of the period of the commitment line agreement

Current period : September 29, 2021 Extended period : September 29, 2022

2. Outline of the commitment line agreement concluded on September 29, 2015

Purpose for Establishment of The Investment Corporation has decided to establish a commitment line in Commitment Line order to continuously secure stable financial ground in preparation of acquisitions of specified assets, refinancing risk, and others. Maximum Amount ¥4,500Million Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Date of Agreement September 29, 2015 Collateral Unsecured, Unguaranteed

3. Overview of commitment lines after this extension