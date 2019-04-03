Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning Partial Sale of Trust Beneficiary Rights to Real Estate Property in Japan (Papillon Plaza)

Translation Purpose Only April 3, 2019 To All Concerned Parties 6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Takao Iwadou, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8964) Asset Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. Goro Toyama Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director Inquiries: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. Takashi Iwamoto Chief Finance Officer and Director Tel: +81-3-3289-0440 Notice Concerning Partial Sale of Trust Beneficiary Rights to Real Estate Property in Japan (Papillon Plaza) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces the decision of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc., the Investment Corporation's asset management company (the "Asset Management Company"), reached on April 3, 2019, to sell the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the property's land interest and part of the buildings; hereinafter the "Property," the "Sale"). The Sale is to be executed as part of the renovation project announced in the October 22, 2018 press release titled "Notice Concerning Execution of Basic Agreement on Renovation of Papillon Plaza" (the "Renovation Project"). 1.Details of the Sale (1)Property name: Papillon Plaza (2)Type of asset to be sold: Trust beneficiary rights to real estate *1 (3)Planned sale price: ¥401 million *2 (4)Book value: ¥412 million (as of December 31, 2018) (5)Difference between planned sale price and book value: Approximately -¥0.0 billion *3 (6)Contract date: April 4, 2019 (7)Delivery date: April 4, 2019 (8)Buyer: Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. (9)Broker: Not applicable (10)Method of settlement: Single payment at the time of delivery *1 The asset to be sold is the trust beneficiary rights to the Property, excluding the land and building that the Investment Corporation will continue to hold (floor area: 349.41 m2; structure: steel frame, slate roof, one floor) (the "Building Beneficiary Rights"). On the date of sale, the Investment Corporation plans to divide the trust beneficiary rights to Papillon Plaza as a whole into (i) trust 1

beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that the Investment Corporation will continue to hold (the "Land Interest Beneficiary Rights") and (ii) the Building Beneficiary Rights. Having done so, the Investment Corporation will sell only the Building Beneficiary Rights. *2 The amount noted here excludes real property taxes, city planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc. *3 The above value is approximate, as certain sale costs had yet to be determined at the time of this publication. The Property's projected book value at the date of sale is ¥401 million. 2.Rationale (1)Reasons for the Sale Since the Investment Corporation acquired Papillon Plaza in August 2004, it has operated steadily, but as the lease agreements with the master lessee and other parties are nearing their end on April 3, 2019, and taking into account the age of the existing buildings (approximately 25 years have passed since their completion in November 1993) as well as changes in the external environment, the Investment Corporation examined the various possibilities for the Property's operation after these lease agreements expire. As a result of these considerations, as announced in the October 22, 2018 press release, "Notice Concerning Execution of Basic Agreement on Renovation of Papillon Plaza," the Investment Corporation concluded that the Renovation Project would be the best option to raise the competitiveness and profitability of Papillon Plaza into the future. The Renovation Project entails selling the Property to a third party that will construct a new building on the site (renovation work), after which the Investment Corporation will either acquire the completed new building and lease it out or lease the land interest to the third party holding the completed new building. Accordingly, the Investment Corporation selected Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. ("Daiwa Lease") as its partner for the Renovation Project and concluded a basic agreement with Daiwa Lease regarding the Renovation Project on October 22, 2018. The Asset Management Company has now decided to implement the Sale so that Daiwa Lease can carry out renovations, including the construction of a new building, as part of the Renovation Project based on the aforementioned basic agreement. (2)Asset Owned by the Investment Corporation after the Sale After the Sale, the Investment Corporation will continue to own the Land Interest Beneficiary Rights. On the day of the Sale, the trustee of a trust in which the land and the building of Papillon Plaza that the Investment Corporation will continue to hold are the trust assets (the "Trustee") and Daiwa Lease will form a master lease agreement. Under this agreement, the building that the Investment Corporation will continue to hold, which is part of the trust assets underlying the Land Interest Beneficiary Rights, will be leased in whole from the Trustee to Daiwa Lease, after which Daiwa Lease will sublease it to end tenants. Daiwa Lease plans to implement the Renovation Project on the land on which the Property is located. As such, Daiwa Lease and the Trustee, plan to conclude a land use lease contract regarding the use of the land on which the Property is located on the date of sale. 2

(3)Preferential Negotiation Rights after the Completion of the New Building The real estate trust beneficiary right sale agreement for the Property to be concluded between the Investment Corporation and Daiwa Lease will grant the Investment Corporation preferential negotiation rights for the acquisition of the new building. However, the Investment Corporation will not be obligated to acquire the new building and will not necessarily do so. Furthermore, as of the date of this publication, the new building does not yet exist, and it may not be built if, for example, the Renovation Project is cancelled or delayed going forward. The acquisition price and date for the new building have yet to be determined as of the date of this publication. If the Investment Corporation does not acquire the new building, it plans for either the Investment Corporation or the Trustee to enter a fixed-termbusiness-use land lease with Daiwa Lease regarding the land on which the new building is located, thereby operating the Land Interest Beneficiary Rights as an asset by leasing said land to Daiwa Lease. 3.Details of the Asset to Be Sold Property name Papillon Plaza Type of asset Trust beneficiary rights to real estate *1 Location 1-2-7 Chiyo, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka, etc. (residence indication) Lot area - Use - Land *1 Plot ratio - Building to - land ratio Ownership - Structure / Number of Steel frame, slate roof, one floor; others *2 floors Construction November 29, 1993 Building completed Gross floor 16,688.25 m2 (12 buildings) *2 area Use Stores, offices, warehouse Ownership Proprietary ownership Acquisition price *3 ¥819 million Book value *4 ¥412 million Planned sale price ¥401 million Difference between planned sale price and Approximately -¥0.0 billion book value *5 Appraisal value *6 - Appraiser - Delivery date April 4, 2019 Number of tenants: 2 (16) Total rent revenue: ¥399 million/year Tenant details *7 Total leasable floor space: 17,095.47 m2 Total leased floor space: 17,095.47 m2 Occupancy rate: 100.0% Leasehold and security deposit: ¥203 million *1 The asset to be sold is the trust beneficiary rights in a trust that has as its trust assets the Property, excluding the land and building that the Investment Corporation will continue to hold (the Building 3

Beneficiary Rights). *2 The above gross floor area is the total for the Property. The name, gross floor area and structure of the individual buildings are as follows. (1)Building B (gross floor area: 5,155.8 m2 (includes offices (administrative building) and machine room); structures: steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor; lightweight steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor; and concrete blocks, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor) (2)Building A (gross floor area: 4,074.48 m2; structure: steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor) (3)Building F (gross floor area: 808.39 m2; structure: steel frame, slate roof, one floor) (4)Building G (gross floor area: 837.68 m2; structure: steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor) (5)Building H (gross floor area: 142.61 m2; structure: steel frame, slate roof, one floor) (6)Building I (gross floor area: 283.45 m2; structure: lightweight steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor) (7)Building J (gross floor area: 200.60 m2; structure: steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor) (8)Building K (gross floor area: 161.65 m2; structure: steel frame, slate roof, one floor) (9)Building M (gross floor area: 1,070.92 m2; structure: steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, two floors) (10)Building E (gross floor area: 675.00 m2; structure: steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor) (11)Building D (gross floor area: 1,367.83 m2; steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, one floor below ground and two floors above ground) (12)Building C (gross floor area: 1,909.84 m2; structure: steel frame, galvanized steel plate roof, two floors) *3 After the Sale, the Investment Corporation will own the Land Interest Beneficiary Rights. However, the building that the Investment Corporation will continue to hold is small and its value is estimated to account for an insignificant part of that of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which includes the Property. As such, the acquisition price given above is the acquisition price paid for all the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza. *4 Value as of December 31, 2018, rounded down to the nearest million yen. *5 The above value is approximate, as certain sale costs had yet to be determined at the time of this publication. The Property's projected book value at the date of sale is ¥401 million. *6 Omitted, as the Investment Corporation has not obtained an appraisal value for the Building Beneficiary Rights. Regarding the appraisal value of Papillon Plaza as a whole, including the building that the Investment Corporation will continue to hold, please refer to the section titled "Reference," below. *7 The above tenant data is for Papillon Plaza as a whole, as of December 31, 2018. "Number of tenants" is based on lease contracts. The number of tenants arrived at by adding up the number of 4

tenants based on lease contracts between master lessees and end tenants is additionally given, shown in parentheses. 4. Buyer Profile Company name Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. Address of head office 2-1-36, Noninbashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka City, Osaka Representative Shunsaku Morita, Representative Director and President Capital ¥21,768,382,519 (as of March 1, 2019) Established July 29, 1947 Net assets ¥146,528 million (as of March 31, 2018) Total assets ¥452,995 million (as of March 31, 2018) Major shareholders and ownership ratio Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (100%) (as of March 31, 2018) Business Prefabricated industrial buildings, retail facility leasing, environmental greening, leasing solutions, other businesses Relationship with the Investment Corporation and/or the Asset Management Company Capital relationship There are no notable capital relationships between the buyer and the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Also, there are no noteworthy capital relationships between the buyer and any affiliated persons or affiliated companies of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Personal relationship There are no notable personal relationships between the buyer and the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Also, there are no noteworthy personal relationships between the buyer and any affiliated persons or affiliated companies of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Business relationship The buyer is the land tenant of Frespo Tosu (land interest), an asset owned by the Investment Corporation, and the Investment Corporation has formed a business-use land lease contract with the buyer regarding said asset. Furthermore, the buyer has formed a basic agreement with the Investment Corporation related to the Renovation Project. Status of classification as related The buyer is not considered a related party of the parties Investment Corporation. 5.Broker Profile Not applicable. 6.Renovation Project Schedule* April 2019 Formation of real estate trust beneficiary right sale agreement regarding the Property; delivery; and formation of land use lease agreement June 2019 Start of new building construction February 2020 Completion of new building construction March 2020 Conclusion of land use lease agreement Start of operations at new building 5

