Frontier Real Estate Investment : Notice Concerning the Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment：“Green Star” and “4 Star” in GRESB Rating

September 21, 2018

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning the Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment：

"Green Star" and "4 Star" in GRESB Rating

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Investment Corporation received a "Green Star" rating for the four consecutive years in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment, and an assessment rank of "4 Star" in the GRESB Rating.

1. About GRESB survey

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is an annual benchmark survey established primarily by major European pension funds groups, which lead the United National Principles for Responsible Investment, in 2009 that measures environmental, social, and governance (ESG) consideration in the real estate sector. Over 75 companies of investor members (Total assets under management of approx. JPY1,980 trillion (USD18trillion assuming USD1=JPY110)) have joined the survey and used GRESB to select and dialogue with investment targets.

In 2018, 903 real estate companies and funds worldwide in the benchmark survey conducted by the GRESB.

2. "Green Star" and "4 Star" Rating

The Investment Corporation received a "Green Star" rating for the four consecutive years since it is highly evaluated in both aspects of "Management & Policy" and "Implementation & Measurement" with regards to its efforts for environmental consideration and sustainability.

In the survey results, the Investment Corporation was ranked 3rd in the listed Retail sector in East Asia region. Furthermore, the Investment Corporation received an assessment rank of "4 Star" in the GRESB Rating, a five-grade relative evaluation of the overall GRESB score.

GRESB website: http://gresb.com/

3. The Investment Corporation's initiatives going forward

In accordance with the Asset Management Company's Sustainability Policy, the Investment Corporation recognizes the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations and implements initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability.

For more details, please refer to the following website.

The Investment Corporation's website: http://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/summary/csr/initiative.html

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club"(the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment website: http://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this press release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.