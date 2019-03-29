Log in
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Semi-Annual Report 29th period

03/29/2019

SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT

29th period

For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2018

Steadily Growing Dividends While

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.

Specialized investment in retail facilities in cities throughout Japan

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

All content presented in this semi-annual report is provided solely for informational purposes

Except for historical information, matters discussed in this report are forward-looking

with regard to Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (FRI) and is not intended to serve

statements and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-

as an inducement or solicitation to trade in any product offered by FRI. Investment units

looking statements, such as business forecasts, should not be construed as commitments to or

issued by FRI are subject to price fluctuations due to various factors including: (1) volatile

guarantees of future performance. They are based on judgments made using information

conditions in the J-REIT market, interest rates and the real estate market; (2) fluctuations in

obtained at the time of publication, and thus contain risks and uncertainties.

rental revenues from properties; and (3) the occurrence of unexpected losses due to natural

disasters. Accordingly, investment in FRI entails the risk of incurring a loss. Investment

Please be advised that forward-looking statements provided herein may be subject to change

decisions are made at the investors' discretion, and are their responsibility, as well as at their

without prior notice. Furthermore, FRI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking

own risk. FRI disclaims any responsibility or liability for the consequences of investing in FRI.

statements in this semi-annual report as a result of new information or future events.

Strengthening the Earnings Structure

FRI's Three Hallmarks

Stable medium- to long-term revenue structure

Growth strategy that leverages the support of Mitsui Fudosan

Contents

2Highlights

4To Our Stakeholders / Topics

6Asset Size and Distributions

8Portfolio

1029th Sustainability Initiatives

12Corporate Governance

15FRI's Investment Policy / Distribution Policy

22Financial Section

23 Management's Discussion and Analysis

38 Audited Financial Statements

56 Independent Auditor's Report

57FRI and the Asset Management Company

58Investor Information

FRI Semi-Annual Report 29th period

1

Highlights

29th Period (July 1 to December 31, 2018) Financial Highlights

The distribution per unit for the 29th fiscal period was ¥10,282, up ¥88 from the previous fiscal period and over ¥10,000 for a fourth consecutive period. During the 29th fiscal period, we advanced portfolio-strengthening initiatives aimed at future growth and issued two series of bonds with maturities of over 10 years, building a more robust financial foundation.

Looking ahead, we aim to pay distributions of over ¥10,000 per unit for a fifth consecutive period and forecast a distribution per unit for the 30th fiscal period of ¥10,490.

Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio

43.8%

Average interest rate on borrowings

0.52%

Interest-bearing debt ratio

32.1%

Average maturity of borrowings

5.06 years

Net asset value per unit

¥439,894

Ratings

AA/Stable

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

Long-term issuer rating

AA-/Stable

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Issuer rating

A+/Stable A-1/Stable

S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit/ Short-term corporate credit

2FRI Semi-Annual Report 29th period

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2018

(30th Period)

For the six month periods ended

(28th Period )

(29th Period)

Forecast

Operating revenue

¥10,240

million

¥10,349

million

¥10,242

million

Net income

¥5,056

million

¥5,099

million

¥5,207

million

Distribution per unit

¥10,194

¥10,282

¥10,490

29th Period Portfolio Highlights

Asset sizeNumber of properties

¥304.7 billion

35 properties

(Total acquisition price)

Appraisal value

Unrealized gain

¥335.2 billion

¥66.3 billion

Occupancy rate

100.0%

FRI Semi-Annual Report 29th period

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:26:06 UTC
About