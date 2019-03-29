Frontier Real Estate Investment : Semi-Annual Report 29th period

Highlights

29th Period (July 1 to December 31, 2018) Financial Highlights

The distribution per unit for the 29th fiscal period was ¥10,282, up ¥88 from the previous fiscal period and over ¥10,000 for a fourth consecutive period. During the 29th fiscal period, we advanced portfolio-strengthening initiatives aimed at future growth and issued two series of bonds with maturities of over 10 years, building a more robust financial foundation.

Looking ahead, we aim to pay distributions of over ¥10,000 per unit for a fifth consecutive period and forecast a distribution per unit for the 30th fiscal period of ¥10,490.