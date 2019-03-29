|
Frontier Real Estate Investment : Semi-Annual Report 29th period
03/29/2019 | 07:27am EDT
SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT
29th period
For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2018
Steadily Growing Dividends While
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation ("FRI") is a REIT specializing in retail facilities and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Market (the J-REIT market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August 2004. Mitsui Fudosan has served as the sponsor of FRI since March 2008, when it replaced the previous sponsor, Japan Tobacco. FRI invests in diverse retail facilities in cities throughout Japan. Since FRI's listing, we have steadily built a solid management track record, aiming to secure stable earnings over the medium to long term.
Specialized investment in retail facilities in cities throughout Japan
|
Strengthening the Earnings Structure
FRI's Three Hallmarks
Stable medium- to long-term revenue structure
Growth strategy that leverages the support of Mitsui Fudosan
Contents
2Highlights
4To Our Stakeholders / Topics
6Asset Size and Distributions
8Portfolio
1029th Sustainability Initiatives
12Corporate Governance
15FRI's Investment Policy / Distribution Policy
22Financial Section
23 Management's Discussion and Analysis
38 Audited Financial Statements
56 Independent Auditor's Report
57FRI and the Asset Management Company
58Investor Information
|
FRI Semi-Annual Report 29th period
|
1
Highlights
29th Period (July 1 to December 31, 2018) Financial Highlights
The distribution per unit for the 29th fiscal period was ¥10,282, up ¥88 from the previous fiscal period and over ¥10,000 for a fourth consecutive period. During the 29th fiscal period, we advanced portfolio-strengthening initiatives aimed at future growth and issued two series of bonds with maturities of over 10 years, building a more robust financial foundation.
Looking ahead, we aim to pay distributions of over ¥10,000 per unit for a fifth consecutive period and forecast a distribution per unit for the 30th fiscal period of ¥10,490.
Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio
43.8%
Average interest rate on borrowings
0.52%
Interest-bearing debt ratio
32.1%
Average maturity of borrowings
5.06 years
Net asset value per unit
¥439,894
Ratings
AA/Stable
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
Long-term issuer rating
AA-/Stable
Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
Issuer rating
A+/Stable A-1/Stable
S&P Global Ratings Japan Inc. Long-term corporate credit/ Short-term corporate credit
2FRI Semi-Annual Report 29th period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30th Period)
|
|
For the six month periods ended
|
(28th Period )
|
(29th Period)
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenue
|
¥10,240
|
million
|
¥10,349
|
million
|
|
¥10,242
|
million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
¥5,056
|
million
|
¥5,099
|
million
|
|
¥5,207
|
million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution per unit
|
¥10,194
|
|
¥10,282
|
|
|
¥10,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29th Period Portfolio Highlights
Asset sizeNumber of properties
|
¥304.7 billion
|
35 properties
|
(Total acquisition price)
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
Unrealized gain
|
|
¥335.2 billion
|
|
|
¥66.3 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy rate
100.0%
|
FRI Semi-Annual Report 29th period
|
3
|
|