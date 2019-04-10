Frontier Touring and AEG Presents Form Strategic Joint Venture

AEG Presents, a global leader in concert promotion and venue management,
and Frontier Touring, the leading concert promotion company in Australia
and New Zealand, today jointly announced that the two companies have
entered into a strategic joint venture to unify their operations
throughout the two countries. The partnership combines Frontier
Touring’s broad regional expertise with AEG Presents’ extensive
resources and will continue to grow both companies' presence throughout
the Asia Pacific region.
Established in 1979, Frontier Touring will continue to operate under its
existing name and be led by founder and CEO Michael Gudinski. The
company helped to pioneer the Australian music industry and in 2018 was
ranked as the music industry’s #3 promoter globally, according to
Billboard.
The two independent companies have had a strategic partnership across
numerous tours in Australia and New Zealand since 2007, including the
Rolling Stones, Leonard Cohen, Taylor Swift’s Red and 1989 Tours, Celine
Dion, Justin Bieber, Rodriguez and Shawn Mendes.
CEO of Frontier Touring, Michael Gudinski, said: “Frontier Touring has
been fiercely independent since its inception in 1979 and there is no
doubt that we’ve batted well above the average on a global level in
recent years. AEG Presents has had a successful track record of
partnering with independent promoters and allowing them to keep their
entrepreneurial roots while also supporting their growth. This next step
is about ensuring that Frontier, AEG and our joint venture partners
Illusive Presents and Chugg Entertainment raise the bar in the
Australasian live market higher than ever before."
Gudinski continued, “As demand for live entertainment continues to grow
across Australia and New Zealand, we are incredibly excited to be
working with a global entity like AEG Presents and the opportunities
that it can bring to our business. AEG is known for its iconic assets
including The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, BST Hyde Park
Festival, Stagecoach Country Music Festival, the New Orleans Jazz and
Heritage Festival, as well as such venues as STAPLES Center and The O2,
amongst others.”
Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said, “Frontier Touring
and AEG Presents share a passion and commitment to delivering the best
music experiences to artists and fans alike. Michael has built an
incredibly respected organization with a proven track record of success
and we are pleased that he chose to partner with us. We look forward to
working closely with him and his talented team to further grow the
Frontier Touring brand.”
In 2018, Frontier enjoyed a phenomenally successful year touring the
who’s who of the music industry, including tours with Paul McCartney,
Celine Dion, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Rise
Against, and Ed Sheeran, which became Australasia’s biggest tour ever.
The new partnership will be effective beginning July 1, 2019. Frontier’s
existing joint venture with Matt Gudinski’s Illusive Presents and the
recently announced Chugg Entertainment joint venture will continue under
the new arrangement including Australia’s largest country music festival
CMC Rocks, which will now be operated as part of the new partnership.
The joint venture with AEG Presents applies only to Frontier Touring and
not the wider Mushroom Group stable of 25 companies; however, Frontier
will continue to remain a part of and utilize the extensive resources of
Mushroom Group.
About Frontier Touring
Frontier Touring is one of the most respected, long standing, and
proactive concert promoters in Australasia. Formed in 1979, Frontier has
had a fundamental role in entertaining Australians and New Zealanders
across four decades.
Headed by Michael Gudinski and part of the Mushroom Group, Frontier
Touring has developed into one of the most highly respected touring
companies in the Southern Hemisphere and continues to produce some of
the most memorable tours to ever visit "Down Under."
Since forming, Frontier Touring has toured some of the most exciting and
respected artists in the world including Bruce Springsteen & The E
Street Band, Paul McCartney, Eagles, Kylie Minogue, Arctic Monkeys,
Kings Of Leon, Green Day, Drake, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Foo
Fighters, Celine Dion, Justin Timberlake, Neil Young, Harry Styles, and
recently broke Australasia’s record for the biggest tour ever with Ed
Sheeran selling over 1 million tickets across Australia and New Zealand.
About AEG Presents
AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world.
The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music
performances, including producing and promoting global and regional
concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents
operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 16 regional offices
that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul
McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, BTS, Ed Sheeran, Katy
Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 25 music festivals,
including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach,
the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Hangout Festival, Electric
Forest, and Firefly; and owns, manages or books more than 100 clubs and
theaters. AEG Presents produces and promotes more than 11,000 shows
annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned
brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West,
Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, Madison House Presents,
PromoWest Productions and Zero Mile Presents.
