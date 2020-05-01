 Frontline ER Donates PPE to Dallas Police Department First Responders

Frontline ER can relate to what our first responders deal with every day. That’s why they decided to donate a supply of critical PPE to the Dallas Police Department.

From Left to Right: Neighborhood Policing Officers join Deputy Chief Thomas Castro in accepting PPE from Dr. Ethan Tran and Jaime Restrepo of Frontline ER (Photo: Business Wire)

“Central Patrol Division would like to thank Frontline ER for their generous donations of masks and hand sanitizer which will help protect our officers during these challenging times,” Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said. “We especially appreciate this gear as these are high demand items which are not easily obtained. It is companies like Frontline ER that are helping keep our officers safe which allows us to better serve our community. We are grateful for this donation.”

Deputy Chief Castro is the Commander of the Central Patrol Division of the Dallas Police Department.

Frontline ER felt now, during this health emergency, was the best time to give them something to keep these officers safe and hopefully get them back to their families healthy. The gift comprises the following items:

1,000 surgical masks

500 individual hand sanitizer spray

250 CPR breathing barrier shield with one-way valve and nylon pouch

The gift provides enough PPE to outfit the entire Central patrol division.

“These officers are always coordinating events to give back to the community,” Laura Tschida, said. “Last year when they held a Youth Fitness Event at the Samuel Grand Recreation Center, I was amazed at the sea of blue uniforms there to educate kids on fitness.”

Ms. Tschida is regional marketing director for Frontline ER.

Frontline ER is a state-of-the-art freestanding emergency center providing diagnostics and treatment for patients 24/7. Equipped to provide pediatric and trauma emergency care as well as treatment of workplace and household injuries, Frontline ER has locations in Dallas and Houston, Texas. Frontline ER has served the Lakewood neighborhood of Dallas since 2018.

