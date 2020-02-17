Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Frost says ready for 'Australia-terms' FTA if EU still has doubts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: British PM Johnson's Europe adviser Frost leaves the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

Britain's negotiator with the European Union said on Monday that London was prepared to accept an "Australia-style" free trade agreement with the bloc if its member states continue to have doubts about the terms of a no-quotas, no-tariffs deal.

The EU does not have a free trade agreement with Australia, and so such an arrangement would effectively be a trade relationship governed by World Trade Organization rules.

David Frost told a university lecture in Brussels that Britain, which left the EU at the end of January, wanted a trade agreement similar to that which Canada has with the bloc when a transition period ends on Dec. 31, 2020.

EU negotiators have said that for a Canada-style deal, Britain would have to adopt a level playing field with the bloc on state aid, environment, employment and other regulations to guard against unfair competition with the European single market.

Frost said that whatever trade friction Britain faces when the transition period ends, his country would aim to minimise it as much as possible through customs facilitation.

(Reporting by John Chalmers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:07pAlstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion
RE
03:04pEuro zone ministers discuss fiscal boost options as virus worries weigh
RE
02:57pXerox courts HP shareholders as takeover battle heats up
RE
02:55p1Choice Garage Door Repair San Antonio Offers 24/7 Emergency Services at Affordable Prices
SE
02:40pOil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern
RE
02:30pFrost says ready for 'Australia-terms' FTA if EU still has doubts
RE
02:23pFrench government to ensure Alstom-Bombardier deal creates value - minister
RE
01:26pOil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group