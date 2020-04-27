Log in
Frozen Pizza Market 2019-2023 | New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/27/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the frozen pizza market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.16 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005585/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Pizza Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amy's Kitchen Inc., Bernatello's Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestlé SA, Newman's Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, and Palermo Villa Inc. are some of the major market participants. The new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

New product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Frozen Pizza Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Frozen Pizza Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Regular Frozen Pizza
    • Premium Frozen Pizza
    • Gourmet Frozen Pizza
  • Distribution channel
    • Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
    • Independent Retailers
    • Convenience Stores
    • Others
  • Toppings
    • Non-vegetarian Toppings
    • Vegetarian Toppings
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31955

Frozen Pizza Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frozen pizza market report covers the following areas:

  • Frozen Pizza Market size
  • Frozen Pizza Market trends
  • Frozen Pizza Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing packaging innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen pizza market growth during the next few years.

Frozen Pizza Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the frozen pizza market, including some of the vendors such as Amy's Kitchen Inc., Bernatello's Foods, Caulipower LLC, Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Nestlé SA, Newman's Own Inc., One Planet Pizza, Orkla ASA, and Palermo Villa Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the frozen pizza market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Frozen Pizza Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen pizza market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the frozen pizza market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the frozen pizza market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen pizza market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Regular frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Premium frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Gourmet frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Supermarkets and hypermarkets
  • Independent retailers
  • Convenience stores
  • Others

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TOPPINGS

  • Market segmentation by toppings
  • Comparison by toppings
  • Non-vegetarian toppings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Vegetarian toppings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by toppings

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen pizza
  • Increasing prominence of private label brands
  • Rising importance of clean label ingredients

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amy's Kitchen, Inc.
  • Bernatello's Foods
  • Caulipower LLC
  • Dr. August Oetker KG
  • General Mills, Inc.
  • Nestlé SA
  • Newman’s Own Inc.
  • One Planet Pizza
  • Orkla ASA
  • Palermo Villa Inc.

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
