Fruit and Tree Nuts Outlook No. (FTS-367) 34 pp

by Agnes Perez and Travis Minor

This issue provides analysis of supply-and-demand conditions in the U.S. fruit and tree nuts markets, including projections of market conditions for 2018 apple, pear, grape, peach, cranberry, almond, and walnut crops.

Keywords: fruit, tree nuts, apples, pears, grapes, peaches, cranberries, cherries, citrus fruit, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, pistachios, pecans, production, price, per capita use, imports, exports

Fruit and Tree Nuts Outlook: September 2018

