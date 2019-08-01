Log in
Fruit of the Loom : gifts fans free underwear with purchase on National Underwear Day

08/01/2019 | 12:26pm EDT

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit of the Loom, the global apparel brand known for being experts in underwear, is celebrating National Underwear Day on Monday, August 5th, 2019, by offering an exclusive buy-one-get-one free deal on FRUIT OF THE LOOM® underwear styles for the entire family. Customers who make an underwear purchase on Fruit.com on August 5th will receive a like item at no additional charge, providing Fruit of the Loom fans with the ultimate in savings and comfort.

For one day only, shoppers can stock up on their go-to FRUIT OF THE LOOM® underwear, perfect for back-to-school or simply as a way for shoppers to treat themselves this summer.   

"Our customers have trusted the FRUIT OF THE LOOM® brand for over 160 years, so it is only natural that we celebrate National Underwear Day with a special offer," said Karen Kendrick, vice president, brand communications at Fruit of the Loom. "We're excited for our fans to shop their favorite underwear or try out a different style, whether it's our top-selling Breathable underwear for the entire family or our new Men's COOLZONE™ Fly Boxer Briefs."

By inputting the special promo code "FREEUNDIES" at check-out, customers will unlock this special underwear offer. Shoppers must make a purchase on August 5th, up until 11:59 p.m. CST, in order to take advantage of the buy-one-get one free offer. The offer may be used for up to five (5) free products when five (5) like items are purchased, while supplies last, and cannot be combined with any other existing offers on Fruit.com. For more information about Fruit of the Loom and to shop the brand's underwear offerings and more, please visit Fruit.com.

About Fruit of the Loom
At Fruit of the Loom, we're all about making people feel great. From low rise hipsters to hoodies, boxer briefs to bras, sleepwear to socks, we've got comfort covered. For 160 years and counting, we continue to create colorful, fun, and stylish apparel. We take great pride in our heritage, and our regard for authenticity will never waver. And we try not to take ourselves too seriously – it's just more fun that way. If there's anything else you want to know about us, you can always visit us at fruit.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fruit-of-the-loom-gifts-fans-free-underwear-with-purchase-on-national-underwear-day-300895128.html

SOURCE Fruit of the Loom


