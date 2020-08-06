Fruit trees established in silvo-pastoral systems on cattle ranches in Chiapas

Thanks to the collaboration of SAGyP and within the framework of the BioPaSOS project, livestock producers in Chiapas are establishing fruit trees on their ranches

August 5, 2020. Through a donation of soursop (guanabana) fruit trees by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (SAGyP. Its Spanish acronym) of Chiapas, Mexico, and thanks to the support of the CONANP's La Sepultura Biosphere Reserve (REBISE-CONANP) and the project Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro silvopstoral Landscapes, known as BioPaSOS, 12 silvo-pastoral plots will be established on livestock ranches of producers in the state of Chiapas.

'This practice allows producers to know that in silvo-pastoral systems they can use trees with diverse (multifunctional) functions, and that in addition to improving the microclimate for the animals, they allow them to diversify and increase the products and income generated on the ranches,' said José Antonio Jiménez, local coordinator of the BioPaSOS project in Chiapas.

Gabriela Orantes Chavarría, director of SAGyP's Directorate of Agro-sustainable Productive Reconversion, said that these trees, by being established in livestock land uses through silvo-pastoral systems, are intended to show that sustainable productive reconversion can be carried out in livestock landscapes.

The livestock producers that participate in the initiative, which are located within REBISE-CONANP, indicated that they are grateful to SAGyP, mainly to the secretary Zaynia Andrea Gíl, and to the BioPaSOS project for the donation of fruit trees, because now they will have more products to harvest in the same area.

On behalf of the BioPaSOS project, José Guadalupe and David Moreno, along with technical personnel from REBISE-CONANP, are advising producers on the different silvo-pastoral designs and arrangements that they can implement on their ranches, as well as recommendations for planting and agronomic management of these trees.

Jiménez emphasized that the collaboration with SAGyP has been fundamental since it has allowed access to support to improve and increase the sustainability of livestock producers' properties.

In addition, Jiménez said that within the framework of this cooperation, technical information based on evidence generated on ranches that are being monitored (productivity, GHG emissions, conservation and use of biodiversity, among others) is also being presented to SAGyP; information that will help decision-makers promote practices that improve sustainable livestock production in the state of Chiapas.

The BioPaSOS project is implemented by CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center), with the support of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in coordination with the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO, its Spanish acronym) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), with funding from the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and with multiple local partners in their intervention territories.

More information/written by:

José Antonio Jiménez

Local Coordinator in Chiapas

Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvopastoral Landscapes Project (BioPaSOS)

CATIE

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.