Frustrations Build For Those Still Awaiting IRS Stimulus Checks

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Most Americans have received their stimulus money but millions are still waiting as an understaffed IRS contends with electronic payments bouncing back and taxpayers gripe about difficulties using the agency's website.

People who closed old bank accounts or used tax-preparation companies are having trouble determining when they'll get the payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. Others struggle with error messages on the Internal Revenue Service website.

"When you think you're getting the money and you don't, you need it worse," said Lori Carstensen of Pipestone, Minn., who hasn't been able to figure out when and how her payment is coming.

The government has already sent out most of the $292 billion in the program approved by Congress in late March to help Americans weather the coronavirus-induced economic decline.

Americans with direct-deposit information on file at the IRS got their money first. More than 80 million deposits totaling $147 billion hit bank accounts last week, though Treasury Department data indicate that more than $2.6 billion has been returned since, likely because payments bounced back when they hit incorrect or closed accounts.

Tax filers who don't have direct-deposit information at the IRS will get checks mailed to them. The first batch of more than 5 million checks has been going out already, according to the Treasury.

More big chunks will go soon. Social Security recipients who don't file tax returns should get their money by Wednesday. People who get Supplemental Security Income benefits and veterans benefits but don't file tax returns should get theirs by early May.

The rest will dribble out as checks are mailed over the next few months, unless people can successfully update their direct-deposit information.

"I have to give IRS credit," said Chi Chi Wu, a staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, a nonprofit consumer-advocacy group. "They sent out 80 million direct deposits."

"They got a few wrong, which is still a lot of people," said Ms. Wu. But "they're chronically underfunded and understaffed."

The IRS is seeking to balance speed and accuracy. It has turned on the spigots much faster than it did in 2008, the last time the government made similar payments.

Then, the agency's call centers were flooded with inquiries. Now, they're closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Mail to the IRS is piling up in trailers because its buildings are shut and post offices lack space.

A previous attempt to simulate a pandemic flu failed to capture the scope of the challenge now facing the agency, said Douglas O'Donnell, who oversees large businesses for the IRS.

"Our imaginations in our exercise did not achieve some of what we've run into," he said this week on a KPMG LLP webcast.

That puts pressure on the IRS website. The agency says more than 1 million people have updated their bank account information, but the site which is producing error messages for many people. Those who can use the site sometimes find that money was put into bank accounts with a final four digits that they either don't recognize or that matches their Social Security numbers.

Some may have seen payments that were smaller than expected after being garnished for prior debts. Others are getting less than they thought or seeing money go to deceased relatives.

Challenges have been acute for many people who file regular tax returns through companies such as H&R Block Inc. and Intuit Inc., maker of the popular TurboTax software.

In many cases, those taxpayers get their regular tax refunds on payment cards, with money going first to fees charged by tax-preparation companies.

But some of the one-time stimulus payments were erroneously sent to temporary bank accounts set up to receive tax refunds instead of to the recipient's ultimate bank account, where it was supposed to go.

That's what happened to Tricia Roseberry of Curwensville, Pa., who filed her taxes through H&R Block in 2018 and received her refund then on the company's Emerald card.

"When the cash was all gone, I disposed of my card. I cut it up not thinking I would need it again," she said.

Now, when she checks the IRS website, she can tell that her payment went to an account that isn't hers. She's not sure when it will reach her, she has $2,000 in electric bills from the winter and she can't reach anyone at H&R Block.

"Things are tight enough to begin with," Ms. Roseberry said. "You see a little light there when they announced all this stuff, but that flame quickly gets extinguished with reality."

Stimulus payments should have gone to the right place if tax preparers had entered the information correctly, according to the IRS.

"We share our clients' frustration that many of them have not yet received these much-needed payments due to IRS decisions," H&R Block said in a statement. "We are actively working with the IRS to get stimulus payments sent directly to client accounts."

In most cases, these people will receive checks after the banks send payments back to the government. The IRS says it has fixed a website error that was incorrectly showing some people that their money was being redeposited in the same wrong bank accounts.

Other website frustrations remain, including a generic "payment status not available" message and difficulty with security questions even when entering correct information. Another recurring problem: People who didn't owe money on their most recent tax return but also didn't get a refund got error messages when they tried to enter zero in that space to access the IRS site.

"It's just the irritation of things not working like you think they should," said Bill Fitzpatrick, a retiree in Long Beach, Calif.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com