Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fuel Cell Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Development of Zero Energy Homes to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the fuel cell market and it is poised to grow by 2280.21 MW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005052/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fuel Cell Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fuel Cell Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The PEMFC segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Rising incentives to increase adoption of fuel cell vehicles is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 25%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 2280.21 MW.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy Inc., Panasonic Corp., Proton Power Systems Plc, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Development of zero energy homes is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high cost of fuel cell restraints the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy Inc., Panasonic Corp., Proton Power Systems Plc, SFC Energy AG, Siemens AG, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp., and Watt Fuel Cell Corp. are some of the major market participants. The development of zero energy homes will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Fuel Cell Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fuel Cell Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • PEMFC
    • PAFC
    • SOFC
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Americas
    • EMEA
  • Application
    • Transport
    • Stationary
    • Portable

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43911

Fuel Cell Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fuel cell market report covers the following areas:

  • Fuel Cell Market Size
  • Fuel Cell Market Trends
  • Fuel Cell Market Analysis

This study identifies rising incentives to increase adoption of fuel cell vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cell market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fuel Cell Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fuel cell market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fuel cell market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fuel cell market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fuel cell market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • PEMFC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PAFC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SOFC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Transport - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Stationary - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Portable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc.
  • Bloom Energy
  • FuelCell Energy Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Proton Power Systems Plc
  • SFC Energy AG
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
  • Watt Fuel Cell Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aNIXU OYJ : Rentle Modernizes the Rental Business - Payment Card Security Verified by Nixu
AQ
11:38aShionogi Granted New Technology Add-on Payment For FETROJA® (Cefiderocol) by CMS
BU
11:37aGM, Honda to jointly develop vehicles in North America, expanding consolidation
RE
11:37aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Proposed New Financing and Amendment to Securities
AQ
11:36aSUZANO S A : Correction to Suzano Bond Article
DJ
11:35aNEO INDUSTRIAL : Managers' Transactions
AQ
11:35aEXACTECH : Shoulder System Among Lowest Published Fracture Rates in Largest Study of Its Kind
BU
11:32aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:31aMICROSOFT : TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group