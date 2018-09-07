Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fuelling independence? Scotland's oil hub embraces green energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:01pm CEST
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at the inauguration of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off Aberdeen, Scotland

ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - Scotland's leader Nicola Sturgeon launched on Friday a major renewable energy project boasting the world's most powerful wind turbines, which she hopes will also propel the independence ambitions of her nationalist party.

The 11 191-metre-high turbines in the waters of Aberdeen Bay will eventually produce 312 GWh of power a year - enough to power 80,000 households - helping to reduce Scotland's reliance on its oil industry.

"Scotland is a world leader in energy and that is good for our present and our future, whatever that may be," Sturgeon told Reuters, standing on a ferry underneath the churning blades of the new European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), which is run by Swedish utility Vattenfall. [VATN.UL]

The Scottish National Party she leads, which is seeking to maintain its drive for independence from the United Kingdom, has embraced renewable power as the centre of its energy policy.

The party's emphasis on optimistic-looking future oil revenues was seen by many as a key weakness in the failed campaign to win an independence referendum in 2014.

An SNP strategy published this year removed oil from the party's baseline plans for the economy, describing it instead as a "bonus", while renewables were seen as one of Scotland's economic motors, with food and drink and finance.

At the same time, renewable projects such as EODCW enhance the SNP's appeal to the 61 percent of Scottish voters who think climate change is an urgent concern, according to a survey of households published by the Scottish government this week.

Sturgeon wants 50 percent of all of Scotland's energy to come from renewables by 2030, compared with an EU target of at least 27 percent.

Scotland's energy minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said the renewable power and low carbon sector provided 49,000 jobs in Scotland, compared with 115,000 in oil and gas, but the difference was narrowing.

With Scots unhappy about Britain's exit from the European Union, another referendum for Scottish independence is a possibility which Sturgeon does not rule out.

The EU's financial support for renewable projects such as the EOWDC has underpinned support for the bloc.

Scotland has the majority of the UK's onshore wind energy resources and the seas around Scotland have up to 25 percent of Europe's tidal power, 10 percent of its wave power and around 25 percent of European offshore wind resource potential.

Even so, the value of the oil still under the North Sea has defied predictions of a quick collapse and still dominates Scotland's economy for now, especially with the recent recovery in the oil price.

At the same time, more efficient techniques for dismantling old oil rigs in deep and often treacherous waters is a skill that Scotland is pioneering as another revenue earner.

Not everyone is a fan of the new wind power project in Aberdeen Bay.

Before he was elected as U.S. president, Donald Trump objected to the wind farm being located in full view of his golf course at Balmedie. He was defeated in a court battle.

"Maybe on his next trip to Scotland he can come and see it and change his mind," Sturgeon said.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by William Schomberg and Toby Chopra)

By Elisabeth O'Leary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32pProxy adviser ISS backs call for safety report at Smith & Wesson parent
RE
09:31pWall Street drops after Trump threatens further China tariffs
RE
09:27pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SER : Successfully Combating Destructive, Disease-Carrying Giant African Land Snail
PU
09:27pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Press Statement on Guinea-Bissau
PU
09:19pDollar rises on solid U.S. August jobs report, but trade tensions persist
RE
09:18pWorld stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pOABA SUSTAINING SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT : AMVAC Chemical Corporation
PU
09:12pWorld stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.