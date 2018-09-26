FuelsEurope European Petroleum Refiners Associat : Energy-intensive industries call for an ambitious EU Industrial Strategy to help the industry better contribute to the EU long-term GHG goals

Press release

Brussels, 26 September 2018

Energy-intensive industries call for an ambitious EU Industrial Strategy to help the industry better contribute to the EU long-term GHG goals

A new report outlines the Europe's Energy-Intensive Industries contribution to the EU Strategy for long-term EU greenhouse gas emissions reductions

Brussels, 26 September 2018: A new and integrated EU industrial strategy for energy- intensive industries is required to complete a transition to a low-carbon economy in the EU, according to the report released today by the Institute for European Studies (IES) - Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and. The report commissioned by eleven Energy-Intensive Industries1 describes a combination of possible key solutions that will help them achieve significant emission reductions and at the same time remain competitive, innovative and pivotal in enabling the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Having analysed more than 80 low-CO2 technology options available for energy-intensive industries, the VUB/IES researchers have concluded that the following conditions need to be taken into account in designing an efficient EU industrial policy:

 An ambitious RD&I programme that addresses the main challenges towards competitive low-CO2 processes in energy intensive industries as well as adequate support for demonstration of advanced low-CO2 technologies to improve market readiness

 Globally competitive energy prices; including a sufficient, reliable and competitively priced low CO2 electricity supply to enable further electrification of industry

 Financing mechanisms that help companies refurbish old industrial facilities and modernise production processes

 Support to the creation of industrial clusters and symbiosis as an important tool in improving resource efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions of industrial facilities

 Incentives to the use of public procurement and low-CO2 standards for products to develop the market for low CO2 products and processes taking an appropriate life cycle based approach into account

A coherent EU regulatory framework - encompassing climate, energy, industrial, trade and environmental policies - is a necessary precondition to ensure a global playing field and support industry in its transition to a low-carbon economy.

The report is the group's contribution to the forthcoming EU Commission's Strategy for long-term EU greenhouse gas emissions reductions. By integrating these conditions into the long-term EU GHG emission reduction strategy, the EU will be able to preserve the industry's role as a provider of the economic growth in Europe and as enabler of the transition by supporting the industry's potential to innovate.

Notes to editor

The contribution has been developed by the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) - Institute for European Studies (IES). It was commissioned by CEFIC, the European Chemical Industry Council, CEMBUREAU, the European Cement Association, CEPI, the Confederation of European Paper Industries, CERAME-UNIE, the Liaison Office of the European Ceramic Industry, EULA, the European Lime Association, EUROALLIAGES, the Association of European ferro-alloys and silicon producers, EUROFER, the European Confederation of Iron and Steel Industries, EUROMETAUX, the European non-ferrous metals association, Fertilizers Europe, the major fertilizer manufacturers in Europe, Fuels Europe, the European Petroleum Refining Association and Glass Alliance Europe, the European Alliance of Glass Industries

Energy Intensive Industries (EIIs) represent more than 30,000 companies and directly employ more than 1.5 Million people. We are at the heart of the value-creation in Europe and we offer numerous and indispensable solutions enabling the transition towards a low-carbon and energy efficient society.

Our sectors have made major efforts to reduce their carbon intensity and are quickly approaching the technical limits of current technologies. In 2015 our sectors directly emitted 665 million tonnes of CO2, which represents a reduction by 36% in comparison with 1990 levels.

On 28 February 2018 at the third meeting of the High Level Group for EIIs, the Commission High Level Expert Group on Energy Intensive Industries endorsed our recommendations and concluded that our industries and the Commission services should develop a comprehensive masterplan for competitive, low carbon and sustainable energy-intensive industries.

