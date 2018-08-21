Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fujian Billion Petrochemicals Co., Ltd to Utilize INVISTA’s Latest P8 Technology for Its 2.5 Million Tonne PTA Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 06:05am CEST

INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Fujian Billion Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement to license INVISTA’s latest purified terephthalic acid (PTA) process technology for a new PTA line. The PTA line will have a design capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes per year and will be installed in Fujian Province, China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005650/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented, “We are honoured that our advanced, industry-leading P8 technology has been selected. Our demonstrated ability to deliver a fast schedule and the fact that our technology is proven were key factors in our selection. This represents a new chapter for deployment of INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology aimed at creating competitive advantage for our global customers.”

A kick-off meeting was successfully held in the week of August 13, 2018. The targeted project start-up date would be in August 2020.

IPT’s P8 PTA technology is available as a licence package from INVISTA Performance Technologies. For more information, please visit the IPT Web site at www.ipt.invista.com.

About INVISTA:

With leading brands including LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, CORDURA®, STAINMASTER® and ANTRON®, INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. A wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries and headquartered in the United States, INVISTA has more than 50 locations around the world. For more information, visit INVISTA.com, Facebook.com/ INVISTA global and Twitter.com/INVISTA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17aHARMONY GOLD MINING : Delivers
PU
07:17aBEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the C-DMX Modular Connectors
PU
07:17aBEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces New Dura-Con High Temperature Micro-D Connector Expansion
PU
07:17aBIOTEST AG : Biotest AG announces successful completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for marketing authorization of Cytotect(R) CP Biotest in twelve European countries
PU
07:17aLG ELECTRONICS : Artificial Intelligence puts LG at the forefront of innovation
AQ
07:16aEXCLUSIVE : Group Five seeks to change stadia collusion ruling
AQ
07:11aDEUTSCHE BANK : Sage shares fall on deutsche bank rating
AQ
07:11aPADDY POWER BETFAIR : completes first part of share buybacks
AQ
07:11aADEPT TELECOM : shares Shift up a gear after £7.9m buy
AQ
07:11aALLIANZ : embarks on new Chapter in bullish market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2AMAZON.COM : Twenty-two states ask U.S. appeals court to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules
3TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
4INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
5APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.