Fujian Billion Petrochemicals Co., Ltd to Utilize INVISTA’s Latest P8 Technology for Its 2.5 Million Tonne PTA Line

INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA
Performance Technologies (IPT), and Fujian Billion Petrochemicals
Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement to license INVISTA’s latest purified
terephthalic acid (PTA) process technology for a new PTA line. The PTA
line will have a design capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes per year
and will be installed in Fujian Province, China.
Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented, “We are honoured that our
advanced, industry-leading P8 technology has been selected. Our
demonstrated ability to deliver a fast schedule and the fact that our
technology is proven were key factors in our selection. This represents
a new chapter for deployment of INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology aimed at
creating competitive advantage for our global customers.”
A kick-off meeting was successfully held in the week of August 13, 2018.
The targeted project start-up date would be in August 2020.
IPT’s P8 PTA technology is available as a licence package from INVISTA
Performance Technologies. For more information, please visit the IPT Web
site at www.ipt.invista.com.
