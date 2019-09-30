Fujian Nuoqi : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 15 NOVEMBER 2019

福 建 諾 奇 股 份 有 限 公 司

Fujian Nuoqi Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 1353)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 15 NOVEMBER 2019

I/We, (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of

H share(s)/domestic share(s)# (Note 2) of FUJIAN NUOQI CO., LTD. (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Note 3)

or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of the Company to be held at Room 2602, Block 5, Jialong Shangdu, Jitai Road, Economic and Technical Development Zone, Quanzhou, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 15 November 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick (''P'') in the appropriate box to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (Note 4).

SPECIAL RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST

1. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company as set out in the Company's circular dated 30 September 2019.

Dated 2019 Signature(s) (Note 5):

Notes:

Full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words '' the Chairman of the meeting or '' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more persons (whether such person is a shareholder or not) as his proxy or proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ( '' P '' ) THE BOX MARKED '' FOR '' . IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ( '' P '' ) THE BOX MARKED '' AGAINST '' . If no direction is given, your proxy will vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the

notice convening the EGM. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a legal person, the same must be either under its seal or under the hand of any director or a duly authorised attorney. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney, the power of attorney and other authorisation documents must be notarised. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the notarised power of attorney and other authorisation documents, if any, must be deposited at the Company ' s H share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H shares of the Company) or the Company ' s registered office in the PRC at No. 55 Chongwen Road, Economic and Technical Development Zone, Quanzhou, Fujian Province, PRC (for holders of domestic shares of the Company) at least 24 hours prior to the above meeting (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 14 November 2019, Hong Kong time) for which the proxy is appointed to vote or 24 hours prior to the scheduled voting time. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish.