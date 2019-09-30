Log in
Fujian Nuoqi : REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 15 NOVEMBER 2019

0
09/30/2019 | 06:23am EDT

福 建 諾 奇 股 份 有 限 公 司

Fujian Nuoqi Co., Ltd.

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 1353)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 15 NOVEMBER 2019

To: Fujian Nuoqi Co., Ltd. (the ''Company'')

I/We, (Note 1)

(Chinese name(s)),

(English name(s))

of

address as shown in the register of members being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

domestic share(s)/H share(s) (Note 3) of RMB0.20 each in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 2602, Block 5, Jialong Shangdu, Jitai Road, Economic and Technical Development Zone, Quanzhou, Fujian Province, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 15 November 2019 at 2:00 p.m..

Dated

2019

Signature:

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in
    BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert the number of domestic shares and H shares registered under your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. Please delete as appropriate.
  4. Please complete and sign this reply slip and return it to the Company's registered office in the PRC on or before Saturday, 26 October 2019 by hand, by post or by fax.
  5. The address and contact details of the Company's registered office in the PRC are as follows:
    No. 55 Chongwen Road
    Economic and Technical Development Zone Quanzhou, Fujian Province
    PRC
    Telephone No.: 86 595 2823 0999
    Facsimile No.: 86 595 2826 5777

Disclaimer

Fujian Nuoqi Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:22:09 UTC
0
