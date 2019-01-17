Fujifilm Announces Medium-Format GF 100-200mm f/5.6 Lens; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Appealing to both travelers and adventurous photographers equipped with Fujifilm’s medium-format GFX cameras is the GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens with durable construction and excellent performance

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Fujifilm GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens. Becoming the first telephoto zoom in their medium-format lens family, this lens offers photographers excellent versatility with its 79-158mm equivalent focal length range. It also features a top-tier optical construction featuring two Super ED elements and one aspherical element that combat aberrations for produce sharp landscapes and portraits.

FUJIFILM GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

Product Highlights

· FUJIFILM G Mount

· 79-158mm (35mm Equivalent)

· Aperture Range: f/5.6 to f/32

· One Aspherical and Two Super ED Elements

· Linear AF Motor

· Optical Image Stabilization

· Focus Limiter Switch, Tripod Collar

· Dust- and Weather-Sealed Construction

While image quality is king, especially with high-resolution medium-format cameras such as the GFX series, operating performance is critical for professionals. This lens uses a high-speed linear autofocus motor to drive the elements into position quickly and quietly. Also, an advanced optical image stabilizer will compensate for up to five stops of camera shake.

Next in degrees of performance is build quality, with the robust construction of the 100-200mm delivering what photographers need. It is sealed in 10 spots against dust and water and is rated to operate in chilly environments as cold as 14°F. Additionally, for added versatility, this lens is compatible with the GF 1.4x TC WR Teleconverter, where its focal length can be increased to 140-280mm, or a 111-221mm equivalent.

FUJIFILM GF 1.4X TC WR Teleconverter

Product Highlights

· G-Mount Teleconverter

· 1.4x Magnification Factor

· Communication Between Lens & Camera

· Maintains Metering, Autofocus, and OIS

· Weather-Sealed Construction

· Compatible with GF 250mm f/4 R LM OIS WR

