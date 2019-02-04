Fujifilm Launches New Acuity LED 40 Series Flatbed Printers

HANOVER PARK, Ill., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division announces the new Acuity LED 40 Series with instant-on LED curing, the newest addition to the highly successful, renowned Acuity platform.

The new Acuity LED 40 Series of mid-volume UV flatbed printers are an innovative solution for customers in the sign and display graphics industry, offering superior print quality and application versatility with rigid or flexible substrates. Designed to be a cost-effective printer for growing print service providers as well as existing Acuity customers considering an upgrade, the Acuity LED 40 Series provides production capacity speeds up to 538 square feet per hour. The standard model enables users to print on media or objects of any size up to 49 x 98 inches, while with the X2 (double bed size) model, increases to 98 x 121 inches. The 40 Series also features an added benefit of instant-on for immediate printing, eliminating the need to wait for the printer-to-warm up, which is an added benefit to customers who are not involved in all-day production runs.

The Acuity LED 40 Series utilizes a new LED ink by Fujifilm, Uvijet KL, and is available with four, six or eight color channels. Users have the option to add light inks and varnish for stunning, high-value applications, and can also upgrade to Fujifilm's brightest white UV ink, ideal for backlit and fine art applications. Additionally, all of Fujifilm's Uvijet inks are GREENGUARD Gold certified, a stringent certification benchmark with regard to sensitive individuals such as children and the elderly, ensuring the output is suitable for use in environments including schools and healthcare facilities.

"With a variety of productive print modes, light and white ink options and an LED curing system demonstrating excellent environmental benefits with significant cost benefits to users, the new Acuity LED 40 Series delivers superior print quality," said Ramona Serafino, associate product marketing manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. "This new series of UV flatbed printers will appeal to print service providers with a desire to output on substrates such as canvas, wood, tile, glass and heat-sensitive films."

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica , go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-launches-new-acuity-led-40-series-flatbed-printers-300788406.html

SOURCE FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division