Fujifilm Launches the Fujifilm X-T30 and XF 16mm f/2.8 Lens; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Fujifilm has released the Fujifilm X-T30 interchangeable-lens mirrorless APS-C camera and XF 16mm f/2.8 lens, and has upgraded its rugged line with the FinePix XP140

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Fujifilm X-T30 interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera with a 26.1MP BSI APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and an X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU. This new camera is smaller and lighter than its big brother, the Fujifilm X-T3 camera, but packs the same processor and sensor into its even more portable body. The camera features improved face and eye detection for its autofocus system, 4K/30p and Full HD 120 fps video recording, a 3.0" tilting touchscreen LCD, and built-in Bluetooth communications.

Fujifilm X-T30 is a mirrorless digital camera featuring advanced still and video recording capabilities along with a sleek design. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Black:

Silver:

Product Highlights

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor

X-Processor 4 with Quad CPU

DCI and UHD 4K30 Video; F-Log Gamma

2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Tilting LCD Touchscreen

425-Point Phase-Detection Autofocus

Extended ISO 80-51200, 30 fps Shooting

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi; Sports Finder Mode

Fujifilm is also announcing the new XF 16mm f/2.8 WR Lens, featuring 10 elements in 8 groups. Of the 10 elements, 2 are aspherical for better control of chromatic aberration and field curvature imperfections. The small and lightweight design of the lens tips the scale at only 5.5 ounces and it measures just under 1.8" in length. Its autofocus is silent and it is weather- and dust resistant—able to function at temperatures as low as 14°F.

Fujifilm XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR Lens - Black

Fujifilm XF 16mm f/2.8 R WR Lens - Silver

Product Highlights

X-Mount Lens/APS-C Format

24mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Two Aspherical Elements

Super EBC Coating

Stepping Autofocus Motor

Weather-Sealed Construction

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Yet another announcement coming today is the FinePix XP140, an upgraded model in the company’s rugged camera line. This model brings a few enhancements, though the most notable is UHD 4K recording at 15 fps. The camera is water-, dust-, freeze-, and shockproof, of course, and has a sensitivity range of ISO 100-12800. Additionally, it has a Smile Shutter mode and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Digital Camera - First Look:

