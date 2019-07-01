Fujifilm Now An OpenMarkets Active Supplier For Entire Portfolio Of Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM New Development, U.S.A., Inc. (Fujifilm), an innovative provider of minimally invasive surgical solutions, is now an active supplier with OpenMarkets, a software-driven marketplace for healthcare equipment connecting healthcare professionals with healthcare solutions suppliers. Fujifilm's entire portfolio of minimally invasive surgical technologies is now available to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare organizations through OpenMarkets online marketplace.

"Becoming an active supplier with OpenMarkets is a win-win for Fujifilm and busy healthcare providers. Hospitals and healthcare facilities now have an additional avenue and a convenient way to gain deep insights, technical details and specifications on Fujifilm's leading surgical solutions," says Stephen Mariano, Vice President and General Manager, FUJIFILM New Development, U.S.A., Inc. "At the same time, OpenMarkets offers excellent visibility and extended reach for a newer, innovative player in the MIS space. It gives Fujifilm another platform to connect directly with key decision makers."

Fujifilm's complete range of minimally invasive systems and accessories are designed to meet the needs of surgeons across the clinical spectrum. Engineered to allow surgeries to be performed with less pain while reducing recovery times and improving outcomes, the following systems are now available via OpenMarkets:

Full High Definition Surgical Visualization System—Designed for a wide variety of surgical applications, this solution includes a portfolio of rigid surgical scopes, cameras and video processing systems. The camera includes optimized settings for various clinical specialties. The system's Full HD Video Controller offers edge enhancement, automatic gain control (AGC) and dynamic contrast function. In addition, selective color enhancement, smoke reduction and grid removal features all enhance observation abilities. A High Power 200 LED Light Source allows the user to adjust the intensity of the light from 5-100%—providing operational efficiency and lowering power consumption.

Ultra-Slim Video Laparoscope System—Using a proprietary Super-Honeycomb CCD technology, the EL-580FN delivers exceptional image resolution, excellent color fidelity, and sharp display quality. Product features include "Chip on the Tip" high definition digital image processing, less-fogging, autoclave sterilization re-processing, and a low profile, lightweight ergonomic handle. The Ultra-Slim 3.8mm diameter distal end—42% smaller area than most—was designed to improve clinical workflow, reduce physician fatigue, and potentially reduce the size of incisions. The EPX-4440FN Digital Video Processor System features advanced image HDTV 1080i processing technology to facilitate endoscopic diagnostics and therapies. Automatic light control provides optimal illumination and an anti-blur function extracts high quality motion images. The system also includes a High Definition Image with a 2 x digital zoom.

"We're thrilled to partner with Fujifilm and bring the company's innovative minimally invasive surgical solutions to the OpenMarkets community," says Tom Derrick, Senior Vice President, OpenMarkets. "Ambulatory surgery centers are increasingly relying on OpenMarkets to research and purchase new equipment. We're confident these providers will find it both valuable and efficient to gain easy access not only to information about Fujifilm products, but also to the company's key team members."

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM New Development, U.S.A., Inc., is an innovative provider of minimally invasive surgical systems designed to meet the needs of surgeons across the clinical spectrum today and well into the future. From an unparalleled ultra-slim video laparoscope system to a full high definition surgical visualization system, Fujifilm's product portfolio is revolutionizing the conventional surgical endoscopic procedure and raising the standard of patient care. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmmis.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About OpenMarkets

Founded in 2011, OpenMarkets is a rapidly growing technology company reinventing the healthcare equipment marketplace with an emphasis on data, collaboration, and simplicity. We are changing what's possible for thousands of hospitals, facilities and the healthcare equipment suppliers they partner with. Discover more about our platform and the power of our data at www.openmarketshealth.com or follow us @_OpenMarkets.

