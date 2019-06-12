Fujifilm : Supports Continuing Medical Education Event To Advance Knowledge Of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis In Breast Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, And The Patient Experience

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, will provide an unrestricted educational grant to host a continuing medical education (CME) program titled "Encourage Your Patient to Be Fearless" on June 12, 2019 from 5:30 – 8:00 PM at 1100 SE Waverly Drive in Portland, Oregon.

A panel of thought leaders from healthcare organizations in the Portland area will cover various specialties involved in the management and care of breast cancer patients by sharing their personal and clinical experiences. Expert panelists include:

Amy Thurmond , M.D.

Radiologist, Women's Imaging & Intervention Lara Williams , M.D.

OB/GYN, The Oregon Clinic Andy Cramer , M.D.

Surgical Oncologist, Clackamas Surgical Associates Lucy Langer , M.D.

Medical Oncologist, Compass Oncology

The experts will highlight the importance of clear and concise communication through-out the continuum of care. This event focuses on the impact of the adoption of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis technology and its influence on aspects of the breast screening clinical pathway. A question and answer session will follow at the end of the presentations. The CME program has been approved by The Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) for one and a half (1.5) Category A, ARRT CE Credits.

For more information and to register for the upcoming program, please visit: https://www.appliedradiology.org/PortlandCME/

