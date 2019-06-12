Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fujifilm : Supports Continuing Medical Education Event To Advance Knowledge Of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis In Breast Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, And The Patient Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, will provide an unrestricted educational grant to host a continuing medical education (CME) program titled "Encourage Your Patient to Be Fearless" on June 12, 2019 from 5:30 – 8:00 PM at 1100 SE Waverly Drive in Portland, Oregon. 

(PRNewsfoto/Fujifilm)

A panel of thought leaders from healthcare organizations in the Portland area will cover various specialties involved in the management and care of breast cancer patients by sharing their personal and clinical experiences. Expert panelists include:

  • Amy Thurmond, M.D.
    Radiologist, Women's Imaging & Intervention
  • Lara Williams, M.D.
    OB/GYN, The Oregon Clinic
  • Andy Cramer, M.D.
    Surgical Oncologist, Clackamas Surgical Associates
  • Lucy Langer, M.D.
    Medical Oncologist, Compass Oncology

The experts will highlight the importance of clear and concise communication through-out the continuum of care. This event focuses on the impact of the adoption of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis technology and its influence on aspects of the breast screening clinical pathway. A question and answer session will follow at the end of the presentations. The CME program has been approved by The Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) for one and a half (1.5) Category A, ARRT CE Credits.

For more information and to register for the upcoming program, please visit: https://www.appliedradiology.org/PortlandCME/ 

About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com  and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-supports-continuing-medical-education-event-to-advance-knowledge-of-digital-breast-tomosynthesis-in-breast-cancer-screening-diagnosis-and-the-patient-experience-300866630.html

SOURCE Fujifilm


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pINVESTMENT LATOUR : Clarification regarding ownership in Latour
AQ
03:21pAMAZON COM : Walmart Shares Zip Past Amazon.com
DJ
03:20pGradescope by Turnitin Recognized by SIIA as Best Science and STEM Instructional Solution
BU
03:19pCNO FINANCIAL : Announces Three Actuarial Appointments
PU
03:19pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Begins in Visalia
PU
03:19pSPRINT : Debuts Samsung Galaxy A50 this Friday for Just $10 Per Month – A Great Deal for Gifting to Dads and Grads
PU
03:19pCARTER VALIDUS MISSION CRITICAL REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pOil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
RE
03:17pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg is the focus of latest doctored video
AQ
03:16pFacebook CEO may have known of questionable privacy practices - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About