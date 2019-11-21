Fujifilm To Preview World's First Glass Free Digital Radiography Detector with Patented ISS At RSNA

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #4111) -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products, and part of the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, announced today that it will preview its new FDR D-EVO III DR detector at McCormick Place in Chicago during the 105th scientific assembly and annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from December 1 – 6, 2019.

Recently 510k cleared by the FDA, the FDR D-EVO III is Fujifilm's third generation digital X-ray detector featuring a sleek, thin design and status as the world's first glass-free DR detector with patented Irradiated Side Sampling (ISS)1 – also making it the world's lightest 14x17 detector at approximately 4 lbs2. This innovative design removes the traditional glass substrate from the capture layer, eliminating the most fragile layer inside, allowing for a much lighter weight compared to previous models. The FDR D-EVO III will initially be available in the U.S. in 14x17" and 17x17" sizes to fit a wide range of diagnostic needs.

"As imaging departments navigate their future, the need to advance technology while containing costs will continue to be a focus," said Robert Fabrizio, Director of Strategic Marketing, Modality Solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm is focused on the future - with the new FDR D-EVO III detector, imaging departments will be able to invest in a smart solution, providing cutting edge technology to their patients that is built to last well into the future."

The next generation 14x17" detector incorporates all of the groundbreaking features of the FDR D-EVO II including its sleek design with smooth and tapered edges for easier positioning, antibacterial nano-coating to help fight against HAIs and a long-lasting battery life.

In addition, Fujifilm will display its full range of DR detectors including the CALNEO Dual3. The 17x17" standard cassette sized detector features two sensitivity capture layers coupled with Fujifilm intelligent energy subtraction processing. A single exposure produces three images; traditional, soft tissue-only, and bone only views. These distinctly different images are expected to be used for visualizing or tracking of lung cancer nodules. The innovative dual capture layer design yields higher definition general X-ray images, enhancing separation accuracy of bone detail and soft tissue.

Fujifilm will also preview the FDR SE Lite retrofit DR detector at the annual meeting. The detector is geared towards bringing DR technology to specialty and small medical practices. Offered as an economical DR solution, the FDR SE Lite DR detector and its companion workstation offer just the right amount of features such as instant image transfer, simplified workflow, and shortened exam times (compared to computed radiography), to meet the unique needs of small practices. Users will have the option of upgrading to include Dynamic Visualization II processing which adapts image contrast and density, based on image, thickness and structural recognition.

For more information about Fujifilm at RSNA or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit https://rsna.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles,rooms and 3D mammography), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

1 Fujifilm patented Irradiated Side Sampling (ISS) technology is engineered to improve detective quantum efficiency (DQE) for clearer images at lower doses when compared to traditional design detectors.

2 World's first glass-free detector and world's lightest 14x17 detector according to data on file as of November 2019. FDR D-EVO III is approx. 4 lbs without the battery.

3 CALNEO Dual will be made available in the U.S. upon completion of regulatory requirements. (Currently available only in Japan.)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-to-preview-worlds-first-glass-free-digital-radiography-detector-with-patented-iss-at-rsna-300963227.html

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.